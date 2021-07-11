Queen Elizabeth Wishes Southgate To 'get It Home' Ahead Of England Vs Italy Euro Final

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a personal message to the England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of their Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley in London. The Queen praised the team's "spirit, commitment and pride" as she recalled the time she presented the trophy to Bobby Moore 55 years ago when they won the 1966 World Cup.

The note addressed to the England manager from the Queen reads "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament. I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment, and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

Victory at the Euros would be the Three Lions' first major trophy since their famous 1966 World Cup win when the Queen presented the trophy to then-England captain Bobby Moore.

England face Italian side who are on a 33 matches unbeaten run

The Three Lions will take on Italy and arrive in London on the back of a 33 match unbeaten streak. Their last defeat came all the way back in September 2018.

Italy and England have come up against each other a total of 27 times with the Azzuri picking up 11 wins and the English with seven and the remaining eight ending up as draws. Notably, Italy has never lost to England at major finals, with the 2-1 FIFA World Cup victories in 1990 (third-place playoff) and 2014 (group stage) win.

The odds may look to be against England but at the Euro 2020, they have ended a number of negative sequences, they won their opening game for the first time at a Euros, beat Germany in the round of 16 to win a knockout Euros tie without a penalty shootout for the first time and, by winning the semifinal against Denmark, reached the final for the first time. No team has won the Euros on home soil since France in 1984, so England are also aiming to end that 37-year wait. The team has also conceded only one goal so far this Euro Finals.

The UEFA Euro 2020 final is scheduled to be played at 12:30 AM IST on July 12, at the Wembley Stadium in London with Italy taking on England in front of 60,000 supporters.

