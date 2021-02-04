Queretaro Vs Pachuca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Queretaro (QUE) and Pachuca (PAC) will clash in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico. The QUE vs PAC live streaming is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 4 at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, February 5 at 8:30 AM IST). Here is our Queretaro vs Pachuca prediction, information on how to watch Queretaro vs Pachuca live in India and where to catch Queretaro vs Pachuca live scores.

Liga MX table: Queretaro vs Pachuca preview

Queretaro are currently at the ninth spot of the Liga MX standings with six points. Ángel Sepúlveda and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing two each. Pachuca, on the other hand, are at the sixteenth spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 0-2 (two draws).

Also Read l Where to watch Puebla vs Monterrey live? PUE vs MONT team news, Liga MX preview

Where to watch Queretaro vs Pachuca live stream: Queretaro vs Pachuca prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our QUE vs PAC prediction is that Queretaro will come out on top in this contest.

Queretaro vs Pachuca live stream: Queretaro vs Pachuca team news

Both Queretaro and Pachuca will enter the Corregidora Stadium with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.

Also Read l LEO vs ASL Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Liga MX preview

Where to watch Queretaro vs Pachuca live stream: how to watch Queretaro vs Pachuca live

The Queretaro vs Pachuca match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Queretaro vs Pachuca live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Mexico date and time: Thursday, February 4 at 9:00 PM local time

India date and time: Friday, February 5 at 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Corregidora Stadium, Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico

Also Read l Leon vs Atletico San Luis live stream, prediction, team news, Liga MX live

Liga MX table: Queretaro vs Pachuca squad

Queretaro vs Pachuca team news: Queretaro squad

Gil Alcala, Gerardo Daniel Ruiz, Alejandro Riveros, Ricardo Peña, Omar Mendoza, Martín Rea, Antonio Valencia, Erik Vera, Alexis Doldán, Daniel Cervantes, Hugo Magallanes, Aristeo García, Juan Juárez, Juan Meza, Kevin Escamilla, Kevin Ramírez, Fernando Madrigal González, Jefferson Montero, Julio Nava, Javier Ibarra, Gonzalo Montes, Joshua Canales, Jonathan Dos Santos Ramírez, Sebastian Sosa Sanchezm, Ángel Sepúlveda, Hugo Silveira, Francisco da Costa Aragao, Joe Gallardo, Jose Gurrola, José Espino

Queretaro vs Pachuca team news: Pachuca squad

Oscar Ustari, Franco Torgnascioli, Carlos Moreno, Jose Eulogio Téllez, Matías Catalán, Kevin Álvarez, Miguel Tapias, Emmanuel García, Miguel Herrera, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Efraín Orona, Víctor Guzman, Santiago Mosquera, Érick Aguirre, Jorge Hernández, Luis Chavez, Felipe Pardo, Romario Ibarra, Jahaziel Marchand, Eduardo Mustre, Roberto de la Rosa, Cristian Souza, Ismael Sosa, Roberto Nurse, Erick Sanchez, Mauro Quiroga, Leonardo Ramos, Josué Gómez, Almir Lira, Bruce El Mesmari, Bryan González

Also Read l Mazatlan vs Pachuca live stream, prediction, team news, Liga MX Clausura live

Image Source: / Twitter