Questions Over Rift Again Rise After Neymar Walks Out Of Interview When Asked About Mbappe

Neymar's latest incident following an international friendly with Brazil has once again sparked rumours that a rift exists between himself and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe. Questions are once again raised about a potential feud after the Brazilian walked out of an interview when a reporter asked him about his thoughts on the Frenchman.

Does a rift exist between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe?

As seen in the video below, Neymar walked out of an interview after he was quizzed about his relationship with Kylian Mbappe. The two are believed to share a frosty relationship ever since the penalty incident took place against Montpellier in August. As per various reports, the two had an argument over who would take the spot-kick. Neymar eventually took the spot-kick even though PSG coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Mbappe is the designated penalty taker in the side.

🚨Neymar when he was asked about his relationship with Kylian Mbappè 🇧🇷🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/lggYpyCzk5 — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) September 23, 2022

And the rumours of a potential feud only intensified after the match, as Neymar went on to like tweets that were critical of Mbappe and the bumper contract the Frenchman signed at the Parc des Princes. While the Brazilian has not commented upon their relationship since, Mbappe dismissed reports that tensions existed between the two, and instead said that they had massive mutual respect for one another.

Christophe Galtier clarified rumours of potential feud

After reports of a potential rift between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe did not seem to cease, PSG coach Christophe Galtier cleared the air in an interview in late August. While speaking to reporters, the French manager said, "There is no discomfort. We saw each other quickly, the next day to be precise, to iron out all that and to say what we had to say to each other. That’s why there is no discomfort. I confirm it with a lot of sincerity, we had a very pleasant week at work where everyone worked to prepare the game against Lille."

Speaking of the penalty incident against Montpellier, Galtier added, "For this game against Montpellier, there was a specific order: shooter number one Kylian and shooter number two Neymar. That’s what happened. After, there is the interpretation when you give an order, what happens when there is a second one? Nothing happened on the second penalty, it was very short, there was an exchange and a discussion between Ney and Kylian. From the moment Ney felt to shoot it, Kylian let it go."

While both Mbappe and Galtier seemed to have cleared the air following the incident in August, Neymar's latest refusal to answer a question about his French teammate may have just once again reignited the debate about whether a feud exists between the two or not.