Rafael Nadal Calls Lionel Messi's Exit From Barcelona 'sad News' For Spanish Fans

Millions of Barcelona fans were left heartbroken when star player Lionel Messi announced his departure from the club after more than two decades. Like other soccer fans, tennis sensation Rafael Nadal also expressed his disappointment highlighting what the Argentine legend meant to Spanish fans. Although Nadal is a fan of Barcelona's arch-rival Real Madrid, the tennis star said that the news was sad for anyone who loved sports and was Spanish.

“As a football fan, losing a star like Leo and not seeing him every week in the League is sad news for those of us who love this sport and are Spanish,” Rafael Nadal said. “Messi is something that could happen,” Nadal continued.

He also tried to weigh in on why Messi left Barcelona saying, “Obviously, the world of football, like other sectors, is suffering. And the clubs are not the exception. Especially the clubs that, I understand, do not depend on a State, that does not have capital behind, are suffering a lot.”

Why Messi left Barcelona

Following the shocking announcement, the Argentine legend addressed the media for the first time on Sunday in an emotional press conference. Messi revealed that he had never imagined that he would have had to bid farewell to a club where he has spent 21 years. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner began by saying, "I’ve been here for so many years — my entire life since I was 13. I’ll be leaving after 21 years. I’m grateful for everything, my teammates and so many people. I gave everything for this club, the shirt — from the first day I arrived."

"I never imagined saying goodbye in this way. And not being able to do with fans. I leave this club without seeing the fans for more than a year and a half. Unfortunately, it has to be this way. I’m grateful for the love the fans showed," added the Argentine striker.

It is important to mention Messi had tried to leave the Camp Nou in August 2020 because of a reported fallout with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. However, his successor Joan Laporta convinced the Argentine international to stay at the club. However, the LaLiga giants have failed to fulfil the terms of the new contract that had been signed with the player due to "financial and structural obstacles." All that is known so far is that Barcelona are unable to register the contract due to LaLiga's rules on player registration. While they do not go into specifics, it is assumed that the club is referring to the league's version of the "salary cap."

Lionel Messi current club

After Messi's exit, rumours are rife that the soccer giant has struck a deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to ESPN's sources, a deal for Lionel Messi to PSG has been reached and the Argentine is expected to travel to Paris on Sunday and complete a medical before signing a two-year deal. At the press conference, Messi had acknowledged that he was in touch with PSG but denied that an agreement had been reached as of yet.