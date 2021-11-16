Raheem Sterling Keen On Playing For Klopp At Liverpool Than Making Barcelona Move: Reports

While reports continue to suggest Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling because of his lack of playing time under coach Pep Guardiola, another set of rumours suggests that the English winger has a desire to return to his boyhood club, Liverpool.

The 26-year old spent four years at Anfield from 2012-15 before making a £49 million move to the Etihad Stadium, much to the annoyance of the Reds fans.

Raheem Sterling keen to return to Liverpool

As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Raheem Sterling is keen on staying in the Premier League rather than moving to La Liga. The report adds that he has expressed a willingness to work under Liverpool's coach Jurgen Klopp, under whom the Reds have won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League over the past three seasons. However, Manchester City is reportedly 'unwilling' to negotiate with any Premier League rival and would only consider offers from foreign leagues.

With Barcelona heavily linked with a move for the English midfielder, the report adds that their 'good relations' with the Premier League giants could make a deal possible. It is believed that the Nou Camp outfit are considering a deal for the 26-year old that involves a loan with an option to buy. Sterling has seen his game time reduce significantly during his time at the Etihad Stadium this season as he has played just two occasions of the full 90 minutes in the Premier League under current coach Pep Guardiola.

Speaking of a potential return to Anfield, Sterling has explained in the past how he still loves Liverpool, suggesting that a return could not be ruled out. While speaking during a Q&A session with his agency Colossal Sports Management in 2020, the 26-year old said, "Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool. Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that has done a lot for me growing up."

Although the Englishman has found game time difficult at Manchester City this season, he has won several honours since making his move to the Etihad Stadium. Sterling has won three Premier League titles (2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21), one FA Cup: 2018–19) and four EFL Cups (2015–16, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21). Moreover, he was also part of the team that finished runners-up in the UEFA Champions League last season.