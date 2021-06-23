Raheem Sterling 'not Interested' In Moving To Tottenham As Part Of Harry Kane Deal

Raheem Sterling has been a big part of Manchester City since his arrival at the club in 2015. The striker has performed exceptionally well and has helped City win 3 Premier League titles during his stay at the Etihad. However, this season Raheem Sterling was not a confirmed player in the Man City lineup as Pep Guardiola picked Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez over him. The forward came off the bench and was not a part of the starting lineups in all the big games of the Champions League, including the final against Chelsea.

This has raised questions on his future at the club and after Man City offered Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus as a part of the Harry Kane transfer, things are looking pretty clear that the Premier League champions are set to go all out for the Tottenham striker. But it is reported that Sterling has no intentions to make a switch to Spurs and it is said that the England striker will leave the club not as a part of the Harry Kane transfer deal but only on his own personal terms.

Raheem Sterling is not keen on a move to Spurs as part of a deal to bring Harry Kane https://t.co/ZwYbNZTGFM — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) June 22, 2021

Man City transfer news

It is certain that Tottenham are going to reject the €100 million deal Man City have made for their talismanic striker because Daniel Levy has valued the player at €150 million. Even with the players involved in the deal, things don't look really good for City as Sterling has already expressed his disinterest in going to Tottenham and with the offers coming from his new country, Spain, it looks like Laporte will be moving to a club there.

🔹 Man City make £100m bid for Kane

🔹 City open to using players in deal

🔹 Spurs still value upwards of £120m @skysportspaulg has the latest on Harry Kane's future at Spurs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2021

City have also been heavily linked with Aston Villa player Jack Grealish. Pep is a huge fan of Grealish and it is reported that City have been in constant contact with him and are trying their best to get the England international to Etihad. During the season, Guardiola said that the club doesn't have the money to make big money signings, but now with the €100 million bid for Kane and constant links with players like Haaland and Grealish, it looks like Manchester City are all set for a big summer in the transfer market.

Pep Guardiola's comments on Jack Grealish as Man City prepare for record transfer bidhttps://t.co/wZjNb61Lux pic.twitter.com/TIaXKvV7nT — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 20, 2021

Harry Kane transfer saga

Harry Kane is currently on international duty with England and is all focused on helping the Three Lions win Euro 2020. The striker has been very open about his feeling of leaving Tottenham. He has been a top player for the team for many years now, but Spurs' failure of landing a trophy is what has forced him to consider a move away from the club.

Tottenham have decided on a huge amount of €150 million for any club to avail the services of the striker. But with all the clubs facing financial issues due to the pandemic, the price looks very high to match and although Kane has sparked interest from many top European clubs, it looks like the striker's only chance of leaving the club is if he goes to Manchester City.

Image Credits: Raheem Sterling/Twitter