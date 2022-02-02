Raith Rovers' Women's Captain Quits After Club Signs Rape Convict; Sparks Public Outcry

Scottish football team Raith Rovers have found themselves in hot water after Women's team skipper Tyler Rattray decided to quit the club over their latest signing. Tyler Rattray has resigned from her position in protest after the club signed David Goodwillie from Clyde. The Raith Rovers club has received a major backlash over their signing of David Goodwillie and also saw withdrawal by club sponsorer.

Tyler Rattray leaves Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing

According to various media reports, Tyler Rattray has withdrawn her longstanding sponsorship of the club in protest against the signing of David Goodwillie. As per multiple media reports Goodwillie and fellow footballer David Robertson were accused by Denise Clair in 2011 of raping her following a night out in West Lothian.

After 10 long years playing for raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it! It was good being captain of raith while it lasted. https://t.co/5N4hDymGes — TylerRattray🌻 (@Tyler_RattrayX) February 1, 2022

As per the report, Claire had launched the civil suit in which the judge ruled the pair to be rapists and ordered them to pay £100,000 damages despite never facing a criminal trial. The David Goodwillie rape case was the first of a kind in Scotland. While Clair maintained that it was not possible for her to give free agreement to s** because of her alcohol consumption, but Goodwillie and Robertson claimed that it was consensual. An appeal by the pair was dismissed in 2017.

I have this morning ended my lifelong support of @RaithRovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie. I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club. 1/2 — Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) February 1, 2022

Raith Rovers issues statement on signing David Goodwillie

Raith Rovers on Tuesday had issued a statement on signing David Goodwillie to the club. The club statement said that as David has previously played for Raith Rovers earlier in his career, we consider him to be part of Raith Rovers Football Club. The management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration, and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad.

The statement further said that the club has carefully considered our position as a Community Club and we completely respect the differing views among fans and stakeholders, many of whom we have spoken to directly in the past 24 hours and are continuing to engage with. It also assured that as a community football club we fully acknowledge this signing has divided opinion amongst our loyal fans and commercial stakeholders; We aim to rebuild that trust.

Image: Raith Rovers FC/ Clyde FC/Tyler_RattrayX/ Twitter