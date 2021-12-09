Ralf Rangnick Breaks Down Manchester United's Problems; 'Was Really A Little Bit Annoying'

After the 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League against Young Boys on Wednesday night, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick detailed the club's problems, stating that he was extremely unhappy with how they conceded the goal.

The German coach made 11 changes to the line-up from Sunday's win against Crystal Palace, stating that he wanted to rest the players who played on the weekend.

Ralf Rangnick explains Manchester United's problems

While speaking to BT Sport after the UEFA Champions League game against Young Boys, Ralf Rangnick said,

"What really was a little bit annoying was the way we gave the goal away because we played too many balls into the first line of their pressing area, and this was also the case with the goal we conceded. We could have cleared the ball easily, and whenever we played the ball into the second and third line, we were always dangerous. I told them that before the game, but they still played in that situation, a five-metre pass, and they were just waiting for that ball."

After Mason Greenwood scored a sensational overhead kick in the ninth minute to give Manchester United the lead, the Red Devils conceded the equalizer in the 42nd minute after failing to clear the ball away. However, one must not take anything away from Fabian Rieder's strike, who scored a stunner from outside the box.

Rangnick also explained their missed opportunities to score and stated that their lack of proactiveness in the second half could have also cost them the win. "I think the first half-hour was okay, we scored a beautiful goal, we had another two great opportunities. Juan Mata should have scored, actually, and the same with Amad. At that time, we should have been 2-0, if not 3-0 up, and then we made the mistake to get less proactive," said the German coach.

"We were too deep. We sent several pressing invitations, including the goal we conceded. In the second half, it could have been in the end 4-4, we had another great opportunity by Anthony Elanga, who was one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but they also had quite a few opportunities," added the 63-year old.