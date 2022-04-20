Ralf Rangnick Criticises Man United Side; 'Team Needs To Be Rebuilt, Maybe 10 New Players'

Manchester United suffered a crushing 4-0 loss against Liverpool at the Anfield in the Premier League on late Tuesday night. The loss also dented their hopes of entering into the top four of the Premier League points table. The defeat to Liverpool leaves Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United in sixth spot and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, having played a game less. Liverpool on the other hand climbed to the top of the points table.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick on teams performance

The Liverpool vs Manchester United match saw the Reds registering the double on their opponent by winning the match at Anfield. Liverpool had won the earlier encounter of the season 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Following Manchester United's dismal performance, Ralf Rangnick after the match admitted that the club needs to begin a rebuild with as many as ten new signings. He said, "It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating. We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came, they changed at the club and lifted not just the team, but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."

He further added, "If you analyse the situation it is not difficult... for me, it is clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe 10 new players. And before you sign those players, you need to be aware how you want to play."

Speaking about teams dismal performance in the first 45 minutes, Rangnick said, “Very, very disappointing first half. The goal we conceded after six minutes was not part of the game plan. To be that high up and to open up that much space for one of the biggest strengths this Liverpool team has - the transitional moment - it was just ridiculous and we shouldn’t have done that. The first 25 minutes of the second half was better. Still we didn’t make a lot out of the moments we had in their half. At least it was a game that was open in the first 25 minutes [of the second half] and then the third goal that we conceded killed and finished the game off.”

Paul Pogba joins injury list

Beside the dismal performance against Liverpool, Manchester United also saw Paul Pogba limping off the field due to an injury. Pogba joins a growing list of injured players with Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Fred and Edinson Cavani already missing while Cristiano Ronaldo skipped the match due to compassionate leave after the tragic death of his new-born baby boy.

Giving an update on Paul Pogba injury, Manchester United manager said, “He pulled his calf muscle. As it seems right now, this will not be an injury like the one Fred has, which will be gone in one week. I fear that Paul will not be available for [the] Arsenal or Chelsea [games].”