Ralf Rangnick Gives Important Update On Cristiano Ronaldo's Future At Manchester United

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed his thoughts on the team’s superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with the club at Old Trafford. Ronaldo scored the equalizer for United during the Premier League 2021-22 game against Chelsea on Thursday night, which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, the interim manager has provided an update about the 37-year-old's future by saying that it is still up in the air.

Rangnick said Ronaldo’s United future is something which will be one of the topics of discussion for him, when he gets to meet the newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag. “We will have to speak about it between us; with Erik [ten Hag], myself and the board. Cristiano has another year of contract and it's also important to see and find out what Cristiano wants to do and see if he wants to stay. I haven't been able to speak with Erik so far and it doesn't make sense to speak about it [Ronaldo' future] right now."

Ralf Rangnick will consultant Manchester United

Speaking after the draw against Chelsea, Rangnick admitted that he will continue to be a consultant for the Old Trafford-based team, following the completion of his tenure. As per AP, on being asked about the possible role with Austria, Rangnick said, “Let us speak tonight about Manchester United, this is the issue. I can confirm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role. So far, me and Erik haven’t spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.”

'It is Erik's and Cristiano's decision for what he can do,' says Ralf Rangnick

At the same time, Rangnick further added that even if Ronaldo decides to stay with the club for the next season, the fans can expect the arrival of one more striker. He said Ronaldo’s performance as a while and his attitude at the age of 37 is not normal for everyone to have. “If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team. It is Erik's and Cristiano's decision for what he can do next but today his performance was really great,” Rangnick added.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's stats for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season

Ronaldo has been phenomenal for United since his return to the club in the summer transfer window of 2021, as he is currently the highest goal scorer for the team across competitions. He has scored 17 goals in 28 EPL 2021-22 matches and had also scored six goals while playing seven games in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate Bruno Fernandes is the next player to score the most goals, with nine of them to his credit.

