Ralf Rangnick Heaps Praise On Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Never Seen Someone So Physically Fit'

Cristiano Ronaldo is always the headline in a match his team is involved in even at the age of 36, whether it is for scoring goals, being left on the bench, not pressing enough, or scoring the winning goal, he is always the talk of the town. Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday night, courtesy of a brace from Ronaldo, and in attendance was United's new manager Ralf Rangnick, who was there to observe the gameplay and tactics.

Soon after that match, Rangnick gave his first press conference as Manchester United manager and of course, he was asked about Ronaldo and whether he will have to adapt his style and tactics to suit the Portuguese sensation.

However, Rangnick responded by saying that a manager always has to adapt his playing style and way of playing to the players available. The German coach also said that he was amazed by the way Ronaldo, despite being 36, played against Arsenal. Rangnick said that he has never seen a player so physically fit and also said that Ronaldo can still make a difference in the team.

"You always have to adapt your style and way of playing to the players you have available, not vice versa, and having seen Cristiano yesterday in the second half at the age of 36, amazing, a top professional. At his age, I have never seen a player who is still that physically fit, and he is a player who can still easily make the difference," said Ragnick as quoted by ManUtd.com.

Ralf Rangnick is full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo

Rangnick further elaborated his plans as Manchester United manager and said that he aims to develop the whole team, not just Ronaldo. He said that the team plays in the most competitive league in the world and believed Ronaldo is more than willing to go above and beyond to help the team.

Rangnick said: "It's about how can we develop the whole team, not only Cristiano. We play in the most competitive league in the world so we need to get these players on board. What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he is more than willing to do that and put his input into the team and his teammates will have to do the same."

Image: @ManUtd/Twitter/AP