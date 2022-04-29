Ralf Rangnick Linked With Austrian Team Job; Will He Work With Man United As Consultant?

Manchester United's current interim manager Ralf Rangnick could soon find himself with another job as he is being linked with Austrian national football team. The 63-year-old was brought in place Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of November to take temporary charge of the Premier League team until the end of the season. However, the question remains whether the German will stay at the Old Trafford after the end of the current season.

Premier League: Will Ralf Rangnick stay at Manchester United?

Ralf Rangnick will stay with Manchester United in a consultancy role for two more years after Ajax manager Erik ten Hag takes over the first-team role following the completion of the current season. According to a report by Sky Sports, the role will encompass six days a month for the next two years, meaning the German would be able to combine the work with his Austria duties.

Manchester United news: Ralf Rangnick gives update on Austria job

As per Austrian daily Kurier, which broke the news of Ralf Rangnick taking over as Austria's coach, sporting director Peter Schottel had travelled to Manchester to offer him the job. Austria are looking for a new manager after Franco Foda resigned from his position following their 2-0 defeat to Wales earlier this month which denied them a spot at the World Cup in Qatar.

Following the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, Ralf Rangnick while speaking to the press, gave an update on his link with the Austria head coach job. He said, “I’d like to speak tonight about Man United and our game and the rest of the season. I can definitely confirm that I will continue at the end of this season with my consultancy role".

He further added, "I wouldn’t say I would be a big part moving forward, but we have agreed on the content and time of my consultancy role though as I have said I haven’t spoken to Erik [ten Hag, the incoming manager] yet. I’m more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.It would leave space for another job but that was what we agreed when I started the job in November."