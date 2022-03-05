Ralf Rangnick Perfectly Sums Up Reasons Behind Liverpool And Manchester City's Success

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick provided a detailed explanation on Saturday why rival clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have achieved the success they have over the past few seasons.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have won a UEFA Champions League in 2018-19, a Premier League title in 2019-20, with their most recent success coming up at the EFL Cup a few weeks ago. On the other hand, City have achieved far more success under Pep Guardiola as they have won three Premier League titles (2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21), one FA Cup in 2018-19 and four consecutive EFL Cups from 2017–18 to 2020–21.

Rangnick explains reason behind Liverpool and Man City's success

When Ralf Rangnick was asked during his press conference if he can see Manchester United getting anywhere close to Manchester City, the club his side faces this weekend, the German coach replied, "To be honest I haven't thought about that actually. I don't even know the structure or set up at Manchester City. I know most of the people here in our club, my focus was and still is on developing the current team and getting the best from this season." As for the success of Liverpool and Manchester City, Rangnick added,

"What is obvious at Liverpool and Man City they have had continuity and consistency in the position of their manager, their head coach for five or six years. They have a clear identity and a clear idea of the way they want to play. I know Jurgen [Klopp] in person and I also know Pep from those three years in Germany when he was head coach at Bayern Munich. He also has a clear idea of how he wants to play. This idea is the headline for everything that happens at the club, for recruitment and for players that they will sell. This is the secret behind their success. They exactly know how they want to play, they have a clear identity and this is their guideline for everything they do. Not only for players but also staff members, for experts in different areas of the game. This is what all the top clubs in Europe have in common and this is something that I think at Manchester United needs to be developed and improved over the next couple of years."

With Rangnick only set to take care of Manchester United as the interim manager, it remains to be seen who the club would appoint as a full-time coach for the upcoming season and beyond. As for the new manager's appointment, the German declined to comment at the moment if he would have any role in the selection but stated that he was involved in the meetings.