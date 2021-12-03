Ralf Rangnick Reasons Snubbing Chelsea Offer; 'can't Reject Club Like Manchester United'

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick on Friday revealed the reasons for snubbing the Chelsea job after he took on a similar role at Old Trafford.

The German coach stated that he was looking for a longer contract as the Blues offered him an interim job for just four months. Meanwhile, the Red Devils also gave him the opportunity to take on a consultancy role for a further two years post his stint as interim boss.

Ralf Rangnick explains why he turned down Chelsea

While speaking at a presser, Ralf Rangnick said, "At the time when Chelsea contacted me, in February, they only spoke about the option to become interim manager for four months, without any prospective to work in the long-term together. Here, now we are talking about six-and-a-half months. We only have one-third of the games played in the Premier League, and we have also agreed upon a two-year advisory role after those six-and-a-half months. And, to be honest, if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role, you cannot possibly turn it down."

Although the Blues did not have the opportunity to sign Rangnick, the club and their fans will unlikely be unhappy on missing out on the opportunity to sign him considering Thomas Tuchel's incredible record at Stamford Bridge. Under Tuchel, the club not only won the UEFA Champions League last season but also sit at the top of the Premier League standings this season. After 14 matches, the Blues are currently on 33 points, a point clear of second-placed Manchester City and two points clear of third-placed Liverpool.

Manchester United jump to 7th place in Premier League standings

With a win over Arsenal on Thursday night, Manchester United jumped up to seventh place in the Premier League standings with 21 points, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea. The Red Devils beat the Gunners 3-2, with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo bringing up his 800th career goal. Ralf Rangnick, who was present in the stands to watch the entertaining game, will hope to build upon this result and hope that he can help the club finish in the top four this season.