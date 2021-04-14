Ramadan 2021 Wishes Sent Out By Football Community Ft. Ozil, Pogba, Salah And More

Many professional footballers celebrated Ramadan 2021 on Tuesday, April 13, by posting special messages on social media for the event. The likes of Mesut Ozil, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Paul Pogba, Achraf Hakimi were some of the many Muslim footballers who sent wishes for their fans across the globe. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month, and it is deemed auspicious because Muslims observe sawm (fasting), one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Here's a look at how some of the aforementioned names and many others celebrated Ramadan on Tuesday.

Paul Pogba Ramadan celebration: Man United star dresses up for special day

On Tuesday, Man United midfielder Paul Pogba dressed up in a traditional outfit to celebrate Ramadan. The Frenchman took to Instagram to wish his followers and captioned his post, "L’enfant de Conakry" which translates to "The child of Conakry" in English. Pogba previously claimed that his Muslim faith played a massive role in making him a “better person”.

Mo Salah wishes fans Ramadan Mubarak

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah also took to social media to wish his followers on Ramadan. The Egyptian, who was spotted at his home with the festive decorations, wrote on Instagram, "I’d like to wish everyone a Ramadan Mubarak." Salah has been described as a Muslim icon by many across the globe. In 2019, a fan of Salah revealed that the footballer had inspired him to convert to Islam.

Mesut Ozil posts message on Ramadan

Fenerbache star Mesut Ozil celebrated Ramadan and wished his fans on Tuesday. The German wrote, "Ramadan is a month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy and freedom. Increase the number of good deeds during this holy month. Happy Ramadan to all!" Ozil has often been spotted bestowing his thanks to the Almighty on the football pitch.

The former Arsenal star also stated that he recites from the Quran before matches. In an interview, Ozil once said, "I always do read the Quran before I go out [on the pitch]. I pray and my teammates know that they cannot talk to me during this brief period."

Other renowned footballers including Achraf Hakimi, Franck Ribery, Nabil Fekir, Sadio Mane and more also took to social media to celebrate Ramadan. Even several football clubs sent out special wishes on the day. Premier League giants Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, West Ham and more also had special posts dedicated to the festival of Ramadan.

