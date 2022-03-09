Ramos Vs Madrid: Five Big Talking Points Ahead Of Crucial UCL Match Between PSG & Real

While the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to feature an exciting set of matches in the second leg, none of the clashes are perhaps as monumental as Ligue 1 leaders PSG taking on La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Real Madrid vs PSG game is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on March 10. Ahead of the all-important clash, here is a look at the five big talking points for the forthcoming game.

Real Madrid vs PSG: 5 big talking points

Sergio Ramos will return to Santiago Bernabeu in opposition colours

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos will face his former outfit for the first time since leaving the club in the 2021/22 transfer window. The 35-year old played as a centre-back for 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning four UEFA Champions League medals, including three consecutive titles from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Lionel Messi will face former El Clasico rivals Real Madrid

Since shockingly leaving Barcelona in the 2021/22 transfer window, Lionel Messi will face former El Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time. Even though the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to find the back of the net against Los Blancos in the first leg, he still has an exceptional record against them, having scored 26 goals and 14 assists in 44 matches.

Kylian Mbappe included in starting line-up

Despite suffering an injury during training, Kylian Mbappe has been included in the starting line-up for PSG. The 23-year old Frenchman, who has strongly been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, scored the only goal of the first leg as the Ligue 1 giants beat Real Madrid 1-0.

Real Madrid's exceptional home form

Even though PSG have the lead in the tie, it is going to be far from easy to defeat Real Madrid at their home ground. Los Blancos have not lost a game at the Santiago Bernabeu since late September, having won 10 of their previous 13 games and drawn three.

PSG's away form in UCL is worrisome.

PSG's away form in UCL is worrisome

While Real Madrid have been in outstanding form at home in all competitions, PSG's away form in the UEFA Champions League is concerning. They have failed to win any of their previous four encounters, losing two matches and tying the other two.

However, they do have a decent record in Spain, having beaten Barcelona 4-1 at the Nou Camp last year. Moreover, they also drew 2-2 against Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.

Image: ligue1.com