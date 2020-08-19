Randy Muller Visited By Aaditya Thackeray, Stranded Ghana Footballer Set To Return Home

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray met with Ghanaian footballer Randy Juan Muller, who was stranded at Mumbai airport for over 50 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to reveal that he met with his 'friend' Randy Juan Muller in person as reports claim that the 23-year-old is finally set to return back to his native on August 21. Randy Juan Muller was moved to a hotel early in June after Yuva Sena office-bearer Rahul Kanal offered to help the stranded footballer.

Our footballer friend from Ghana, who spent more than 50 days at the airport before @AbhaGoradia brought it to our notice and @Iamrahulkanal made arrangements for his stay in Mumbai, Randy met me today! pic.twitter.com/xT7FBt3tX3 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 18, 2020

Aaditya Thackeray meets up with Ghana footballer Randy Juan Muller

Aaditya Thackeray posted an image of Rahul Kanal, Randy Juan Muller and himself on Twitter while revealing to his 2.6 million followers that he met the stranded footballer on Tuesday. The trio had their masks on as Aaditya handed Muller a bouquet of flowers. According to reports from SportsIndiaShow, Muller will fly back to Ghana on August 21. Reports claim Muller’s accommodation has cost Yuva Sena around ₹ 4.5 lakh, in addition to the ₹80,000 flight ticket to Ghana.

COVID-19 Mumbai: Why Randy Juan Muller couldn't return to Ghana

Randy Juan Muller had initially arrived in India back in November 2019, to play for Kerala’s seven-a-side team ORPC Kechery in the Sevens Football tournament. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 India crisis, a travel ban was imposed and Muller was stranded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for over 50 days. Randy was expected to fly back to Ghana through a Kenya Airways flight when the lockdown was announced and Muller spent most of his time with the airport staff.

After spending nearly three months at the airport, Muller was moved to a hotel in Bandra on June 9 with the help of Rahul Kanal. Muller remains one of the 200-odd people that have been stuck in India due to the pandemic. However, the Ghanaian embassy has arranged a rescue flight, which will fly them back on August 21. On his stay at a hotel for the past 70 days, Muller spoke to TOI and said: "There wasn't much to do because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions but I saw a few places nearby the hotel. The people were also very helpful."

Image Credits - Aaditya Thackeray Twitter