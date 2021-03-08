Rangers Fans Arrested In Glasgow City Centre, Nicola Sturgeon Brands Them ‘Disgraceful’

Several Rangers fans were arrested for holding a Scottish League victory party in the Glasgow city centre. Nicola Sturgeon labelled this act as 'disgraceful' as she highlighted that all the effort that had been put in containing the virus will go in vain. Several arrests were made as these fans were found celebrating despite the coronavirus regulations already in place.

Nicola Sturgeon labels Rangers fans' celebrations as disgraceful

The Scottish officers were faced with difficult circumstances as several thousands of Rangers supporters gathered to celebrate the Scottish League victory across a number of different venues. The police are believed to have made 28 arrests in the city centre and seven people were issued with fixed penalty notices. The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, demonstrated her dissatisfaction with the Rangers fans on Twitter and labelled their celebrations as disgraceful.

I share folks’ anger at this. Everyone has made so many sacrifices in the past year & seeing a minority risk our progress is infuriating & disgraceful. It is deeply unfair to the entire country, and the police have a hard enough job already. Please ask fans to go home @RangersFC https://t.co/haH5DAzhIh — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 7, 2021

"I share folks’ anger at this. Everyone has made so many sacrifices in the past year & seeing a minority risk our progress is infuriating & disgraceful. It is deeply unfair to the entire country, and the police have a hard enough job already. Please ask fans to go home @RangersFC," wrote Sturgeon. The tweet has already gathered favourable support from several people as it has been retweeted over 2,600 times and liked over 17k times.

Steven Gerrard helps Rangers win first league trophy in a decade

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard proved his mettle as a manager as he guided his Rangers side to their first Scottish League title in a decade. Rangers' win put an end to Celtic's impeccable record of winning the league title nine times in a row. Gerrard's men remain unbeaten in the competition after 31 league games (W28 D4) this season, having picked up 88 points in 32 games. As a result, Rangers are 20 points clear of their rivals Celtic as things stand in the Scottish League table.

🏆 We Are Rangers



🏆 We Are Champions#Champion55 pic.twitter.com/UjiBguexfe — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 7, 2021

Rangers sealed the Scottish Premiership after Celtic failed to beat Dundee United in a goalless draw on Sunday. Prior to Celtic's game, Gerrard's men beat St Mirren 3-0 with goals from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Ianis Hagi. With the league title under their belt, Rangers will now look for a successful Europa League campaign. Rangers are currently in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League after they beat Antwerp over two legs in the previous round. Gerrard's side will now play against Slavia Praha with the winner looking to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

