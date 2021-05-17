Rangers Fans Fight With Bottles As Riot Police Called To Stop Blood-filled Glasgow Madness

Rangers fans were seen fighting each other with bottles on Saturday, May 15 as they celebrated their Scottish Premiership win. Riot police were called to George Square in Glasgow to break up the celebrating Gers as Steven Gerrard helped the Light Blues to their first league title win in 10 years. A total of three police officers were injured and more than 20 arrests were made as Rangers fans packed into the streets of Glasgow to celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership with an unbeaten record.

Thousands of Rangers fans flocked to George Square from Ibrox stadium earlier on Saturday afternoon following the team lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy. Steven Gerrard’s side had already been confirmed as champions over two months ago, but fans gathered in large numbers outside Ibrox Stadium for a 4-0 win over Aberdeen on the day they were presented with the league trophy. The celebrations were wild as some scaled statues and traffic lights in the square as police called for fans to respect COVID-19 restrictions and leave.

Where does the anger come from, among each other?? I honestly don’t get it 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IjEQBZgNpT — Tonto67 (@tic1967lisbon) May 15, 2021

The entirety of the 2020-21 Scottish Premier League season had been played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions but Rangers fans revelled into the evening on Saturday as they sang and let off pyrotechnics and smoke bombs. However, it soon turned into a disastrous Rangers fans riot when fans began turning on each other, with many drunk from illegally drinking in public. Shocking images showed groups of fans laying into each other, with one man holding a glass bottle aloft and appearing to try and strike another fan with it.

Another fan was seen being stretchered away by paramedics and one man's face was covered in blood as he was led away by police. Riot police were sent in to break up the crowds that were left in George Square.

A spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Glasgow saw the Scottish government on Friday maintain restrictions on indoor mixing of households and hospitality that will be eased for the rest of mainland Scotland on Monday. However, several Rangers fans ignored pleas from the club and government to disperse as they flocked the streets of Glasgow to celebrate the Rangers FC record and laud the Scottish Premiership champions.

Rangers FC record: Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership champions compared to Arsenal's Invincibles

Rangers finished their domestic campaign with 32 wins, six draws, going unbeaten throughout the 2020-21 campaign. They finished with 102 points and drew comparisons with Arsenal's Invincibles, who won the PL title without a single defeat during the 2003-04 season. The Rangers conceded only 13 goals throughout the campaign as well.

