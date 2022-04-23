Rangnick Confirms 'most Likely' Paul Pogba Won't Be A Manchester United Player Next Season

Paul Pogba's future with Manchester United has been the subject of speculation for quite some time now. However, the recent comments made by interim manager Ralf Rangnick indicate that the World Cup winner is all set to leave the club at the end of the season. Paul Pogba was injured during the match against Liverpool which ruled him out for a month.

Manchester United news: Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United

Paul Pogba wanted to leave United in 2019 but he remained with the club due to number of reasons. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season with Manchester United's final match of 2021-22 coming on May 22. Ralf Rangnick said that he does not expect Pogba to feature again, and has now suggested he may have played his final game for the club.

While speaking to the media during the press conference Rangnick said, "He’s a player who won the World Cup with France, he’s such a good player that he was a regular starter for a team like France. We all know what kind of potential he has and what kind of good player he can be". He further added, "As it seems right now he will not renew his contract and I don’t know, maybe the club or Erik [ten Hag] will not want to renew his contract, I don’t know. It’s most likely he won’t be here anymore next season."

Erik ten Hag becomes Manchester United manager

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag was recently appointed as Manchester United manager and will take Ralf Rangnick's place. The Dutch coach has signed a deal beginning from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option of extending for a further year.

Erik ten Hag in his statement about signing with Manchester United said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve. It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."