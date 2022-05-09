Rangnick Expects '6-8' New Signings At Manchester United As Pogba & Matic Set For Juventus

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expecting atleast 6-8 new signings at United for the coming season as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are reportedly set to leave for Juventus. Pogba has been linked with a move to the Serie A club since a long time now as his current contract comes to an end this summer. On the other hand, Matic is also available on a free transfer in June, after reportedly agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United a year before it ends.

New signings at Manchester United as Pogba and Matic linked with Juventus?

Meanwhile, the interim coach admitted that the club is looking forward to new signings once Erik ten Hag takes over the duties from Rangnick. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rangnick confirmed he will have to sit down with Erik ten Hag and discuss the route ahead.

“I mean, in the end football is pretty easy; you just need to win games and in order to do that it's obvious with quite a few players whose contracts are expiring we need a number of new players,” Rangnick said.

At the same time, he also added that he and Ten Hag have agreed to sit together at the end of the season and speak about the concerned topics.

According to reports, French midfielder Paul Pogba has held talks with Juventus over a potential return to the club. Pogba had tremendous success with the Serie A club during his time there from 2012 to 2016 and has been reportedly offered around €220,000-a-week at a fixed rate, alongside lucrative clauses and add-on bonuses as his salary. He joined United in 2016 for a world-record fee but has failed to live upto his reputation.

On the other hand, Matic has been linked with a move to Juventus with a signing fee of £10m. According to reports, Matic would have to give up a year's wage at Manchester United, which would be around £6.25m. However, with the whopping signing on money offered, he might be happy to suffer the loss. He joined Manchester United in 2017 in a £40million transfer from Chelsea.

