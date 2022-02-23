Rangnick's Issues At Man United Perfectly Summed Up: 'Best Individuals Don't Win UCL'

After an exciting first week of the UEFA Champions League, the second week will feature another exciting set of fixtures as La Liga giants Atletico Madrid will host Premier League heavyweights Manchester United at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday (February 23) night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on February 24.

Ahead of the Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match, former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison has perfectly summed up Ralf Rangnick's problems with the Red Devils this season. The German manager's side has already been knocked out of both domestic competitions and they are in a tense battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Don Hutchison explains Ralf Rangnick's selection dilemma

While Don Hutchison admitted that Manchester United have the best set of individuals, he insisted that sides require the best teams to win competitions like the UEFA Champions League. After highlighting all the top quality players that the Red Devils have, Hutchison told Republic TV in a group call organized by the Sony Sports Network, "Can't get them all in the same side. That's the tough test for Ralf Rangnick now. He's playing the players based on sorts of reputation, and he is trying to get them into the team, and it is not quite working."

Hutchison then went on to explain that Rangnick needs to make some bold decisions by dropping some of the best individuals if he is to figure out his best team going forward as the best players do not make the best team. "I think somehow he has got to figure out what his best team is going forward. If that means Ronaldo is on the bench or Cavani or Bruno or Pogba, so be it. Because the best individuals do not win the Champions League," explained the former Liverpool midfielder.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD in English.

The game will also be telecasted in Hindi on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD and on Sony Ten 4 in Tamil & Telegu. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track all the live updates of all UCL matches on the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.