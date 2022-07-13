Rape Accused Premier League Footballer To Play This Season Despite Being Arrested By Cops

The Premier League club, whose player has been arrested for multiple sexual harassment claims, have reportedly confirmed that they will not suspend him and that he can continue to feature in the upcoming season. The name of the player has not been revealed due to legal reasons.

PL club to not suspend player despite multiple reported offences

According to a report by The Athletic, the Premier League club whose player was arrested earlier this month on the suspicion of multiple sexual harassment offences will not suspend the footballer. The player was arrested earlier this month on allegations of rape before being re-arrested for allegedly committing two more sexual harassment offences on another woman. The report states that all offences are denied by the player. A statement issued by the player's club to The Athletic read,

"We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation. We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their enquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel. We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures. We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change."

The report adds that the accused is believed to be in his late 20s and was first arrested in North London on the suspicion of rape before being taken into custody. He was then released on bail.

Man United suspended Greenwood on sexual offence allegations

While the Premier League club, whose player has been accused of committing some serious sexual offences, is not suspending the footballer, it is pertinent to note that Manchester United suspended Mason Greenwood on the inspection of rape and assault. The 20-year-old, who was first arrested on January 30 on suspicion of rape and assault, was further arrested for sexual assault and threats to kill two days later. He continues to remain on bail after a hearing in June.