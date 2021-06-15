Raphael Varane Has Decided To Leave Real Madrid And Return To France To Join PSG

Real Madrid transfer news latest sees Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane edge closer to a summer exit away from the Santiago Bernabeau outfit with a move to Paris Saint-Germain on the cards for the Frenchman. The centre-back has been linked with a transfer away from Real Madrid for quite some time and is finally expected to get his desired switch returning to his home country with PSG interested in acquiring his services ahead of the upcoming 21-22 season.

Raphael Varane has decided to leave Real Madrid and wants to join PSG. Manchester United are also interested, but he wants to return to France. pic.twitter.com/jWWwQ4gawQ — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 14, 2021

Raphael Varane transfer: Homecoming for the Frenchman amid PSG interest?

The Frenchman has been one of the most consistent performers for Los Blancos over the last few years with the Frenchman establishing himself as a vital cog in Real Madrid's numerous trophy-wins across his decade-long spell. Since joining the LaLiga outfit from Lens in the summer of 2011, Varane has served Real Madrid well for the last decade while being instrumental in their consecutive LaLiga and Champions League successes.

The Raphael Varane contract sees the defender with just over one year remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid. With the 28-year-old Frenchman reluctant to sign a new contract amid interest from the likes of Manchester United and PSG, the Los Blancos star is on his way to secure an exit with PSG being his most likely destination in the summer.

Android to various reports, PSG transfer news has linked the French giants with a move for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane. The Ligue 1 outfit is reported to have already made the move for the 28-year-old defender with the club's management said to have made contact with the French star's entourage.

PSG are said to face stiff competition from Manchester United with the Red Devils on the lookout for a centre-back partner for club captain Harry Maguire with Varane their top target. However, the 28-year-old has expressed his desire to return back to France and would prefer to make a move to Parc des Princes rather than playing in a foreign country like England. He is also reported to have already given his go-ahead to Les Parisiens on the move with PSG only left to negotiate a transfer fee with Real Madrid for the 28-year-old defender.

Real Madrid are expected to put a €60 million price tag on Raphael Varane which can be deemed a little excessive given the current financial conditions of all the clubs amid the pandemic alongside the fact that the defender's contract expires in 2022. It remains interesting to see if PSG or Manchester United are willing to fulfil Real Madrid’s transfer valuation and go all out to sign him up ahead of the upcoming 21-22 season.