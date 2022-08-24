Raphael Varane Spears Liverpool Opponent In 'horrific' WrestleMania-esque Tackle: Watch

Manchester United claimed its first victory of the Premier League 2022-23 season on Tuesday, courtesy of an emphatic 2-1 win against the previous season’s runners-up Liverpool at the Old Trafford Stadium. While strikers Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford contributed with a goal each to the team’s win, United star Raphael Varane also found himself in the headlines.

In a surprising turn of events, Varane was spotted unleashing his WrestleMania mode while tackling Liverpool opponent Luis Diaz. The incident occurred in the first half of the match, while Manchester United was leading the game 1-0. As Luis Diaz looked to create a chance for Liverpool from the left flank, Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot crashed on each other, looking set to pull off a brilliant attacking move. In the midst of this action, it was Varane who caught everyone's attention as he went into WrestleMania mode and thrusted down Diaz in what came to be seen as a dreadful tackle.

Watch Varane's WrestleMania-esque tackle of his Liverpool opponent:

varane decided to spear diaz😭 pic.twitter.com/sezXtsYVXZ — awd (@barcawd) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Varane shared the picture of him spearing down the Liverpool opponent, alongside a bunch of other pictures from the match. Sharing the Instagram post, Varane said, “Tonight we showed our passion and fought like we should !! Old Trafford you were incredible”.

'Edge must be proud': Raphael Varane leaves fans awestruck

The video clip of Varane’s spear was shared on social media by a fan, which quickly became a hit among sports lovers. Football and WWE fans reacted to the video with many interesting replies. A fan mentioned 'WWE Hall of Famer' Edge in his tweet, and said, “Varane out there hitting opponents with the spear. Edge must be proud”.

Varane out there hitting opponents with the spear. Edge must be proud — ⚔🇰🇪⚔ (@vestergaard_G63) August 23, 2022

Varane with that Goldberg spear — Danny (@dannyhamid_) August 22, 2022

Our CBs are WWE materials apparently. Varane hit diaz with a spear https://t.co/q9xenlYVxv — Aminu Saulawa (@Alameen_slw) August 23, 2022

@WWE That's a spear right there. Recruit Varane — Suur (@alb_suur) August 22, 2022

Manchester United go past Liverpool in the EPL standings after matchday 3

Coming back to the match, Manchester United’s Sancho opened the scoresheet of the Premier League 2021-22 clash against Liverpool by scoring in the 16th minute. Marcus Rashford’s strike at the 53rd minute doubled the Old Trafford side’s lead to 2-0. At the same time, Mohamed Salah’s strike in the 81st minute was the only goal scored by Liverpool. With the 2-1 win, Manchester United earned three valuable points and reached the 14th spot in the EPL 2022-23 standings. They have won one out of the three games they gave played, and have a goal difference of -4. On the other hand, Liverpool is placed 16th after Matchday 3 with two draws and one loss from three games.