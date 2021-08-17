Raphael Varane Spills Beans On 'not Being Able To Turn Down' Manchester United

Raphael Varane in his recent interview with Manchester United said he is excited to play for the club and in the Premier League. Varane finally joined the Red Devils after turning down a move to the club a decade ago. The French centre-half joined Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side after completing a £41 million (plus add-ons) move from Real Madrid.

Varane says he couldn't turn down a move to Man United this time

Raphael Varane recently explained why he could not turn down a move to Old Trafford this summer. Speaking to the club's official website, Varane said, "I think it was a good moment because of a lot of things. But I think the most important one is it’s a new challenge and it’s a big motivation to start in a new league in a big club like Manchester United. This opportunity was amazing for me, so I chose this change for me and my family. They have come with me. You feel when things are good and this was the right moment."

Varane also addressed the longstanding rumours that had linked him with a move to Manchester United since 2011. "There had been a lot of rumours and a lot of people speaking about me and Manchester United since 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson came to my mother’s house. When it was real, that was when I spoke with my club and I felt it was a real opportunity to play in the Premier League for Manchester United."

Raphael Varane has a good relationship with Paul Pogba

Raphael Varane also discussed the fantastic relationship he shares with Paul Pogba and explained why he is one of the best midfielders in the world. "I think Paul is very positive and he has very good energy; he motivates players in the dressing room and on the pitch with his energy. We are different, but we are very complementary and it’s important in the team to have different types of leaders and characters.” It is believed that Varane will make his much-awaited Manchester United debut this weekend when the Red Devils face Southampton on August 22, Sunday.

Image: @raphaelvarane/Twitter