Raphael Varane Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Liverpool Clash, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Fans could not keep calm after Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane was ruled out of the quarterfinal fixture against Liverpool after being tested COVID positive

Image credit: Varane/Twitter

Real Madrid


Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will miss the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal leg one fixture against Liverpool at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday after being tested COVID-19 positive. 

Earlier, 'Los Blancos' had shared a statement on their official website and social media handle stating that the French footballer has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test that was carried out. 

Fans react as Varane tested COVID-19 positive ahead of Q/F clash

Fans could not keep calm after learning that the star defender will be rested for the all-important knockout fixture against Jurgen Klopp's men. This is indeed a huge blow for Madrid as they are already without the services of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos. It so happened that Real Madrid on Thursday had released a statement on Sergio Ramos' injury that he had sustained while on international duty. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers against Greece, Ramos picked up a calf injury and the Real Madrid medical department went on to confirm that he had been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg.

Raphael Varane ruled out of Q/F clash against Liverpool

News of Raphaël Varane contracting COVID-19 came on the same day of Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool. The French center-back has been quarantined and will have no role to play in the first leg of the Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Varane has been ruled out for a crucial number of games as Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane finds himself under a serious spot of bother. The Frenchman sees the majority of his first-choice defenders sidelined for the upcoming UCL quarter-finals as Real Madrid are set to start the Liverpool clash without club captain Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal.

