Raphael Varane Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Liverpool Clash, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will miss the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal leg one fixture against Liverpool at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday after being tested COVID-19 positive.

Earlier, 'Los Blancos' had shared a statement on their official website and social media handle stating that the French footballer has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test that was carried out.

Fans react as Varane tested COVID-19 positive ahead of Q/F clash

Fans could not keep calm after learning that the star defender will be rested for the all-important knockout fixture against Jurgen Klopp's men. This is indeed a huge blow for Madrid as they are already without the services of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos. It so happened that Real Madrid on Thursday had released a statement on Sergio Ramos' injury that he had sustained while on international duty. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers against Greece, Ramos picked up a calf injury and the Real Madrid medical department went on to confirm that he had been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg.

“Real are missing Ramos and Varane, Liverpool have it easy” pic.twitter.com/B6hccTHzXU — . (@FourFourOnGlue) April 6, 2021

Rival fans: "Ramos and Varane both out tonight, Liverpool are so lucky, that's huge."



Also rival fans: "Liverpool are making such a big deal out of having Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip out for the season. Get over it." — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 6, 2021

Ramos and Varane saw Jota bagged 6 goals in his last 4 games & decided to duck the Jota test.



They're too afraid to face Jota. pic.twitter.com/u9D6lcszUq — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) April 6, 2021

Varane also tests positive for Covid19.. Madrid are dead today ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Mr PrεssdεntðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@Opresii) April 6, 2021

#UCL Record champions Real Madrid will be without the formidable central defense pair of Captain Sergio Ramos and Varane as they host Liverpool



The pair have amassed 210 @ChampionsLeague apps amongst each other pic.twitter.com/AmUWd9NP16 — Mr Tequila ðŸ¸ (@cristianwaniaye) April 6, 2021

Raphael Varane ruled out of Q/F clash against Liverpool

News of Raphaël Varane contracting COVID-19 came on the same day of Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool. The French center-back has been quarantined and will have no role to play in the first leg of the Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Varane has been ruled out for a crucial number of games as Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane finds himself under a serious spot of bother. The Frenchman sees the majority of his first-choice defenders sidelined for the upcoming UCL quarter-finals as Real Madrid are set to start the Liverpool clash without club captain Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal.

