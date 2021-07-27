Raphael Varane Transfer: Manchester United Set To Welcome Real Madrid Defender

Manchester United's chase of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane finally ended with the French star set to switch from Santiago Bernabeu to Old Trafford after United agreed on a fee with Madrid over the transfer. This will be the third signing that United will be doing in this transfer window. The Red Devils had earlier acquired the services of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and re-signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton, following his departure from Burnley.

Raphael Varane is set to be unveiled as Manchester United player

According to Fabrizio Romano Varane will put pen on paper on a four-year deal with an option to extend it until June 2026. He also revealed that the personal terms had been agreed since days and paperwork for the transfer will be prepared in the last few hours. The defender will be unveiled next week due to quarantine rules. According to the Guardian, talks have been held over the last week and the €50m (£42.7m) fee has now been agreed with a medical planned in the coming days.

Raphaël Varane unveiling as Manchester United player expected next week, due to quarantine rules. Varane’s camp still working on it. 🔴 #MUFC



The deal is 100% DONE. Varane will fly to Manchester this week but will undergo his medical few days later. ‘Official’ planning soon. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/uyito8POmn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

Varane will leave Real Madrid having made 360 appearances in 10 years at the club, during which he won the La Liga title three times and the Champions League on four occasions. He was also part of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018. He started all four of France's matches at Euro 2020 before they were knocked out on penalties by Switzerland.

Paul Pogba's future uncertain at Manchester United

While Varane is set to make his move to Old Trafford soon, the future of another French player at the club is still uncertain. According got Sky Sports Paul Pogba is unlikely to sign a new contract extension at Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The publication further reports that the talks between Pogba's representatives and United have failed with reports claiming a concrete offer had been rejected by the France midfielder. The 28-year-old is in the final year of his current deal and United will have a huge decision to make whether on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.