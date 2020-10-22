Rapid Wien Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign with a trip to Austria to take on Rapid Wien. The Rapid Wien vs Arsenal live stream will begin on Thursday, October 22 at 10:25 pm IST. The Europa League game will take place at Allianz Stadion in Austria. Here is our Rapid Wien vs Arsenal prediction, Rapid Wien vs Arsenal live stream information and Rapid Wien vs Arsenal team news.

Europa League fixtures: Rapid Wien vs Arsenal preview

The Gunners would be looking to make a winning start to their Europa League campaign, as they aim to win the competition this season. Arsenal were knocked out at the Round of 32 stage last year in a shock loss to Olympiacos. Mikel Arteta's men have started the season in impressive fashion this year, with the club currently in fifth place with nine points from five games. They come into the Europa League clash after having lost 1-0 to Manchester City last time out.

Rapid Wien on the other hand come into the game in great form. The hosts have won their last three games on the trot, with their last game ending in a 5-1 victory over Wiener Neustadt. Rapid Wein are currently unbeaten in the Austrian Bundesliga and are placed second in the league with 10 points from four games.

Rapid Wien vs Arsenal team news: Injury updates

Rapid Wein: According to Whoscored, Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, Dalibor Velimirovic are unavailable for the game. An unnamed player has tested positive for COVID-19 and will, therefore, miss the game against Arsenal.

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are unavailable after being left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad. Arsenal defender Rob Holding and Willian are out of the game as well, while Shkodran Mustafi is fit to play. Calum Chambers is back in training, while Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli won't be fit to feature.

🗞 An update on Rob Holding - plus all the latest team news ahead of our opening #UEL group game 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2020

Rapid Wien vs Arsenal team news: Probable playing 11

Rapid Vienna: Strebinger; Stojkovic, Hofmann, Barac; Arase, Grahovac, Ljubicic, Ullmann; Murg, Kara, Fountas

Strebinger; Stojkovic, Hofmann, Barac; Arase, Grahovac, Ljubicic, Ullmann; Murg, Kara, Fountas Arsenal: Runarsson; Luiz, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Cedric, Elneny, Partey, Maitland-Niles; Willock, Nketiah, Nelson

How to watch Europa League live in India?

The live telecast of the Rapid Wien vs Arsenal game will be available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. Rapid Wien vs Arsenal live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Rapid Wien vs Arsenal prediction

According to our Rapid Wien vs Arsenal prediction, the game will end in a victory for Arsenal.

Image Credits: Arsenal Instagram, SK Rapid Wien Instagram