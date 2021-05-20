Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Striker To Wear Headguard For The Rest Of His Career

Wolverhampton Wanderers have provided fans with a Raul Jimenez injury update as club doctor Matt Perry gave his nod to the Mexican striker to resume full training. The 30-year-old Wolves attacker has missed a major part of the ongoing season after sustaining a serious head injury while playing against Arsenal back in November last year.

Club doctor Matt Perry has issued an update on Raul Jimenez, after his meeting with specialists yesterday.



🗞👍 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 19, 2021

How is Raul Jimenez now?

The Wolves striker was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital after colliding with Arsenal defender David Luiz. He was provided with a potentially life-saving surgery as the Raul Jimenez fractured skull incident led to a major traumatic brain injury. After the operation, the Mexican has been spending time with Wolves’ medical team as well as at St Mary’s in order to complete his recovery from the horrific injury.

👣 The next step on the recovery journey...



😍 @Raul_Jimenez9 with the ball at his feet!



🇲🇽🙌 pic.twitter.com/n6iJzAPxIB — Wolves (@Wolves) February 23, 2021

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old striker had undergone tests on Tuesday with the club doctor consulting the player's condition with a few specialists before sharing Raul Jimenez injury update on Wednesday. Talking with the club's official website, Wolves team doctor Matt Perry was quoted saying, “His skull fracture has now healed well; he will wear a protective head-guard to cover the area of bony injury for the remainder of his career, but it is adjudged strong enough for him to return to play with this protection"

The team doctor also added that Jimenez was making a remarkable recovery, but “a degree of caution is still required”. He added how the Mexican striker has been working towards getting back to his peak fitness by starting off with basic fitness work and later moving on to full competitive training earlier in March. Matt Perry also revealed that Jimenez was avoiding power heading and aerial duels during his training regimes but has now received the all-clear to start those drills too.

Raul Jimenez return date

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was questioned about the 31-year-old striker's condition during his press conference ahead of their Everton clash. The Portuguese shared that Raul Jimenez still has “a lot of boxes to tick” before resuming his career and ruled him out of the Wolves squad for their Premier League clash against Manchester United.

💬 The very latest on Raul

💬 Updates on Podence, Marcal and Boly

💬 Being patient with young players



The talking points from Nuno's press conference 👇 — Wolves (@Wolves) May 18, 2021

The Mexican striker is expected to step up his training during the pre-season in July and have his "match-based rehabilitation' heavily controlled by Wolves. He has also received approval by the Premier League to wear a protective headband which he will have to don for the rest of his career. Wolves are expected to have Raul Jiminez fit and firing for the upcoming 2021/22 season with the striker hoping to come out all guns blazing and be in contention for Wolves since the first matchday.