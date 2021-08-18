Raul Jimenez Says It's 'a Miracle' He's Back To Playing, After Suffering Skull Fracture

Raul Jimenez had missed a major part of the 2020-21 Premier League season after sustaining a serious head injury while playing against Arsenal back in November last year. The Wolves striker was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital after colliding with Arsenal defender David Luiz. He was provided with a potentially life-saving surgery as the Raul Jimenez fractured skull incident led to a major traumatic brain injury. After the operation, the Mexican had been spending time with Wolves’ medical team as well as at St Mary’s in order to complete his recovery from the horrific injury.

Jimenez made his return to competitive football on Saturday in Wolverhampton Wanderers' first Premier League game of the season where he managed to play the entire 90 minutes. He is required to wear a headband that was approved by the PL and is supposed to wear it for the rest of his playing career.

Esperé casi 9 meses por este momento, para volver a competir y hoy estoy de vuelta. Un resultado que nos deja un mal sabor de boca



I waited almost 9 months for this moment, waited to compete again and I'm back. Not the result we wanted but this is gonna help us to grow as a team pic.twitter.com/DHAGmaHR2g — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) August 14, 2021

Jimenez talks about his skull injury

The Mexican forward spoke about his emergency surgery that was required after his injury saying that the skull was fractured and that led to a little bit of bleeding inside the brain and he commended the job the doctors did to help him get through it. He said the doctors told him the risks related to the injury and his return to the football further adding that it took longer than expected for recovery but it was "a miracle" to be back on the field.

"(There was) the skull fracture, the bone broke and there was a little bit of bleeding inside the brain. It was pushing my brain to the inside and that is why the surgery had to be quick. It was a really good job by the doctors. Since the first moment (the doctors) told me the risks,” the 30-year-old added on continuing his career. “Because they are doctors they have to tell you the truth and you have to take it. The skull fracture did take a little longer than we all expected to heal but it is a miracle to be here.”

The clash with David Luiz

Jimenez says he has no real memory of the head clash with Luiz saying that he only remembers waking up in the hospital but nothing really clear. He also said that the doctors had told him he might not ever play again but the forward insisted that he was always confident he was going to make the return.

“I remember we arrived at the stadium, I left my things in the dressing room, went out with my teammates to see the pitch, and then we returned to the dressing room – and then it’s like lights out, I remember nothing else. I can remember when I first woke up in the hospital and I can remember some other things from the hospital but nothing really clear," he said.

"I never thought about finishing my career or stopping playing. There was a chance of that but I was always confident I was going to return.”

(Image Credits: @Raul_Jimenez9 - Twitter)