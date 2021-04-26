RAY Vs FCG Dream11: Al Rayyan Vs FC Goa Prediction, Team, Fantasy Football Top Picks

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa will next take on Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Rayyan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa with each side hoping for their first win in the AFC Champions League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, April 26. Here is our RAY vs FCG Dream11 prediction, top picks and RAY vs FCG Dream11 team for the much-awaited match.

RAY vs FCG match preview

FC Goa began their AFC Champions League tournament on a positive note as they managed to get goalless draws with both Al Wahda and Al Rayyan. However, two consecutive defeats to Persepolis FC have dropped them to third in the Group E standings. The biggest concern for Juan Ferrando's side is that they have only managed to score one goal in the four games they have played so far.

On the other hand, Al Rayyan arrive in this match on the back of back-to-back defeats to Al Wahda. The UAE side defeated Al Rayyan with scorelines of 1-0 and 3-2. As a result, Laurent Blanc's side are languishing at the bottom of Group E standings with no victories in their four games. However, Al Rayyan will take some confidence having drawn their first match against FC Goa. Both sides are in desperate need of a victory as anything less than a win will see their side exit the AFC Champions League.

RAY vs FCG predicted starting line-up

Al Rayyan: Fahad Younis, Mohamed Al Aaeldin, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Franck Kom, Dame Traoré, Yacine Brahimi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Ibrahim Abdelhalim, Mohammed Jumaa, Yohan Boli, Ahmed El Sayed.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Ishan Pandita.

RAY vs FCG top picks

Al Rayyan: Yacine Brahimi, Yohan Boli, Abdulaziz Hatem

FC Goa: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza

ðŸ—£ï¸JO on whether FC Goa can beat Al-Rayyan:



The game will be just as tough as the first one, if not tougher. They are a team that is full of quality. We will look to play to the best of our abilities. We know what is at stake here. #RYNGOA #RiseAgain — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 25, 2021

RAY vs FCG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Dame Traoré, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Abdulaziz Hatem, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia

Forward: Yacine Brahimi (C), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (VC), Yohan Boli

RAY vs FCG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that FC Goa will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above RAY vs FCG Dream11 prediction, RAY vs FCG match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RAY vs FCG Dream11 team and RAY vs FCG Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.