Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, UK And US?

In a mid-table battle in La Liga, eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano will take on ninth-placed Barcelona. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 27 at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid. It is unusual to see Barcelona struggling all the way in ninth after a poor start to the season. On the other hand, there is Rayo Vallecano who have shown good performances since they got promoted this season to be placed eighth so far.

Barcelona will be looking forward to winning this match after losing their last one 2-1 to Real Madrid at Camp Nou however, it will not be an easy game for them as they take on a rejuvenated Vallecano team. Check out the live streaming details for the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match in India, the US, and the UK.

How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga Match Live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches can tune in to MTV or VH1 on their television sets. The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 10:30 PM IST at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

How to Live Stream Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga Match in India?

The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 10:30 PM IST at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

How to Watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Live Stream in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV they can live stream it on ESPN+. The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 1 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 27 at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

How to Watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona live stream in the UK?

The football fans who want to watch the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga match is scheduled for 6:00 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Wednesday, October 27 at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

(Image: fcbarcelona.com)