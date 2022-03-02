RB Leipzig CEO Holds Back Tears, Says Football Must Stop Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The Ukraine-Russia war has entered Day 7 and there are no signs that indicate the crisis will end any time soon, as Moscow continues to invade Kyiv. Instead of the tensions between the two countries decreasing, the conflict seems to have escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with his nuclear arsenal.

Amidst this tragedy, RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has backed UEFA and FIFA's decision to exclude Russian clubs and the national team from competing in competitions sanctioned by the two international football associations. While expressing his concern for Ukrainians, an emotional Mintzlaff also hoped that football stops entirely and all efforts are made to stop the war.

Emotional RB Leipzig CEO insists football must stop

While speaking at a press conference, RB Leipzig's CEO said, "If I were a journalist, I would have asked: 'Why is there a football match at all when there is war?' Why does this or that take place? These are questions that we could all again ask ourselves." As a result of UEFA's decision to ban Russian clubs from competing in their competitions, Leipzig will progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they were scheduled to play Spartak Moscow in the Round of 16.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff responds to criticism received by his club for not boycotting their match vs. Spartak Moscow right away. pic.twitter.com/QLNxoizSrV — DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 1, 2022

After the conclusion of Friday's draw, Leipzig were slammed for not openly calling for a boycott for their clash against Spartak. Oliver Mintzlaff explained why his side did not do so as he fought back tears to state, "That's when people are always quick to fire (criticism)."

However, the 46-year old did contact UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to tell him that his side will not be able to play under such conditions. "We're also affected by all this. We were also extremely concerned. And I am also emotionally affected," explained Leipzig's CEO.

Russia also banned from hosting UEFA Champions League final

Before banning Russian clubs and the national team from competing in FIFA and UEFA sanctioned events, UEFA had also stripped Russia of hosting the UEFA Champions League this season. Their complete statement to announce the same read,