RB Leipzig CEO Holds Back Tears, Says Football Must Stop Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Image: AP
The Ukraine-Russia war has entered Day 7 and there are no signs that indicate the crisis will end any time soon, as Moscow continues to invade Kyiv. Instead of the tensions between the two countries decreasing, the conflict seems to have escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened Ukraine with his nuclear arsenal.
Amidst this tragedy, RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has backed UEFA and FIFA's decision to exclude Russian clubs and the national team from competing in competitions sanctioned by the two international football associations. While expressing his concern for Ukrainians, an emotional Mintzlaff also hoped that football stops entirely and all efforts are made to stop the war.
While speaking at a press conference, RB Leipzig's CEO said, "If I were a journalist, I would have asked: 'Why is there a football match at all when there is war?' Why does this or that take place? These are questions that we could all again ask ourselves." As a result of UEFA's decision to ban Russian clubs from competing in their competitions, Leipzig will progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they were scheduled to play Spartak Moscow in the Round of 16.
RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff responds to criticism received by his club for not boycotting their match vs. Spartak Moscow right away. pic.twitter.com/QLNxoizSrV— DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 1, 2022
After the conclusion of Friday's draw, Leipzig were slammed for not openly calling for a boycott for their clash against Spartak. Oliver Mintzlaff explained why his side did not do so as he fought back tears to state, "That's when people are always quick to fire (criticism)."
However, the 46-year old did contact UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to tell him that his side will not be able to play under such conditions. "We're also affected by all this. We were also extremely concerned. And I am also emotionally affected," explained Leipzig's CEO.
Before banning Russian clubs and the national team from competing in FIFA and UEFA sanctioned events, UEFA had also stripped Russia of hosting the UEFA Champions League this season. Their complete statement to announce the same read,
"The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Men's Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday May 28 at 2100 CET.
UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic president Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis."