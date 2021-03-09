RB Leipzig To Pay £1.3m To Liverpool Following UCL Venue Shift From Anfield To Budapest

Following a massive spurt in the coronavirus cases, the Germany government imposed stringent rules to abide by, while dealing with international travel. The restrictions have had a detrimental impact on European football with several shifts in venues. RB Leipzig are the latest club to be affected by the guidelines as they will now pay £1.3 million following a shift of venue from Anfield to Budapest.

Several venue shifts of Champions League fixtures amid COVID-19

The first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash between RB Leipzig and Liverpool was originally scheduled at the Red Bull Arena. But the Champions League venue was shifted to the Puskas Arena owing to the restrictions on international travel in Germany.

Notably, the Premier League champions went on to win the first leg with two crucial away goals, while conceding none. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane struck a goal each in the second half to put their side in the front, with a 2-0 aggregate score before the second leg.

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig to be played in Budapest

The second leg was originally scheduled to be played out at Anfield on Wednesday (Thursday IST). But it will now be played at Puskas Arena citing the fact that Leipzig will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon returning to Germany. But the Champions League venue shift will have financial implications for the Bundesliga heavyweights.

The COVID-19 guidelines in Germany suggest that people returning from countries affected by the new strain of the virus have to mandatorily quarantine themselves for a period of two weeks. There has been no relaxation provided for athletes.

Leipzig will pay £1.3 million to Liverpool for venue shift

According to German media outlet Bild, Leipzig will have to pay £1.3 million to UEFA courtesy of the top governing body's "Coronavirus Return to Play" rules. This amount will then be directed to the Premier League champions for having to travel for their home fixture.

This amounts to 10% of the entry fee of the Champions League — £13 million. Leipzig's commercial director Florian Scholz confirmed the reports. "We cannot play the game in Liverpool due to the corona rules. So Liverpool had to look for a new venue. Therefore, as the visiting club, according to UEFA regulations, we are obliged to pay compensation," he said while speaking to Bild. Moreover, the Bundesliga giants will have to pay 50% of the rental amount for the game at Puskas Arena.

Image courtesy: RB Leipzig Twitter