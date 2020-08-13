RB Leipzig Vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Champions League Quarterfinal

Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig will face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday night for a place in the Champions League semi-finals. The renewed Champions League schedule will see a knockout quarter-final between RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid which is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm CEST (Friday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid prediction, RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid H2H record and the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid live stream details.

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid prediction and preview

RB Leipzig had a strong start to their Champions League campaign and finished top of Group G. The German club then knocked out last season's finalists Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16 with an emphatic 4-0 aggregate win. Leipzig finished the Bundesliga season in third place and boasted the second-best defensive record in the league. Ibrahima Konate remains a long-term absentee for Leipzig while prolific goalscorer Timo Werner made his move to Chelsea during the summer.

🎙️ Julian #Nagelsmann is talking to the press ahead of #RBLATM:



"It's the @ChampionsLeague quarter finals - it's perfectly normal that the players are full of energy and motivated. It has the potential to be a very emotional game. We're looking forward to it."



🔴⚪ #MissaoFinal pic.twitter.com/RPpQzlX500 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 12, 2020

ALSO READ: Neymar Trolled After Embarrassing 1v1 Misses Against Atalanta In The Champions League

Atletico Madrid continued to surprise in the Champions League as they defeated holders Liverpool in the Round of 16, winning both legs against the Merseyside giants. Los Rojiblancos will be hoping to reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Atletico Madrid finished their 2019-20 campaign in third place on the LaLiga table. Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the clash as they have been urged to remain in quarantine. Our RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid prediction is that Atletico Madrid will win the game and progress through to the semi-finals.

ALSO READ: Pulisic, Mount And Carlton: The Story Behind Latest Viral Picture Posted By Chelsea FC

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid H2H record

This will be the first time that Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig face each other in European competition. Atletico Madrid have not lost a competitive game since February and finished their domestic season in style, securing Champions League football for next term. Leipzig remain unbeaten in their previous five matches across all competitions.

ALSO READ: Neymar And Kylian Mbappe Are NEVER Going To Leave: PSG President Al-Khelaifi

Champions League live: RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid live stream

Fans in the UK can catch RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Extra 1. In India, the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid broadcast will be available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD (Friday, 12:30 am IST). The RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: PSG Score 2 Goals In 2 Minutes To Reach First Champions League Semi-final Since 1995

Image Credits - Atletico Madrid / RB Leipzig Twitter