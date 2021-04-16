RB Leipzig Vs Hoffenheim Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

RB Leipzig will next host Hoffenheim at the Red Bull Arena as they continue their pursuit of chasing down Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 17 at 12:00 AM IST. Here is a look at the RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim team news, where to watch RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim live stream in India and other details of this much-awaited Bundesliga encounter.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim prediction and preview

RB Leipzig arrive into this game on the back of a massive 4-1 win over Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion. A brace from Alexander Sorloth and goals from Dani Olmo and Marcel Sabitzer ensured victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side. Meanwhile, Milot Rashica's second-half penalty for Werder Bremen proved to be just a mere consolation. With just five points separating RB Leipzig in second and Bayern Munich in first in the Bundesliga table, Nagelsmann will be well aware that every game from here on is a must-win if his side are to have an opportunity of winning their first Bundesliga title.

On the other hand, Hoffenheim have struggled for most of the season as they find themselves in twelfth place in the Bundesliga table. Sebastian Hoeneb's side are winless in their previous four league games (1D 3L) and were fortunate to get away with a draw against Bayer Leverkusen in their last game after failing to register a single shot on target. Considering the form of the two teams in the Bundesliga, our RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim prediction is RB Leipzig 3-0 Hoffenheim.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim team news

Heading into this game, several players are sidelined for both teams. RB Leipzig will be without the midfield duo of Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer while Tyler Adams and Yussuf Poulsen remain as doubts. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim will be unable to call upon the services of Konstantinos Stafylidis, Ermin Bicakcic, Dennis Geiger and Benjamin Hubner as all are sidelined due to injuries.

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim live in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of any of the Bundesliga games in India. However, the RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim live stream will be avaialble on the FanCode app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.