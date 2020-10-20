RB Leipzig Vs Istanbul Basaksehir Live Stream, Prediction, Champions League Live

Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig could not edge past the round of 16 of the Champions League the previous season. With the aim of a better campaign this time around, RB Leipzig will square off against Turkish side Istanbul Baseksehir in their opening game of the 2020-21 Champions League season.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir live: RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream

The live telecast for the game will be available on the Sony Sports network. The RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir live stream will be available on the SonyLIV App. The live scores will also be provided on the official social media pages of the two teams as well as the Champions League.

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Champions League live date: Tuesday (Wednesday IST) October 20, 2020

Champions League live time: 12.30 am IST

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction and preview

RB Leipzig arrive into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory against Augsburg in the Bundesliga and are undefeated in the previous seven. They lead the Bundesliga standings with three victories and one defeat, managing a point's lead over defending league champions Bayern Munich, who sit second with nine points.

On the other hand, Istanbul Basaksehir defeated Trabzonspor in the previous game in the Turkish league. Still, they have struggled in the competition, languishing in 20th with just one victory in five games and are struggling in the relegation zone.

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir team news

RB Leipzig arrive into the game with a long injury list. Fabrice Hartmann sustained a cruciate ligament injury and will return only in December this year. The likes of Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Sabitzer have also not been included in Julian Nagelsmann's squad to play Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Istanbul Basaksehir have an almost fit squad at their disposal with Hasan Ali Kaldirim being the only exception.

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction

RB Leipzig start off as the favourites to win their Champions League opener.

Image courtesy: RB Leipzig Twitter