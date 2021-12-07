RB Leipzig Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK And US?

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are all set to take on Premier League heavyweights Man City in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 11:15 PM IST on December 7, from the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live and the RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The RB Leipzig vs Man City game will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Meanwhile, the live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the match live using the BT Sport live stream. The RB Leipzig vs Man City match will kick off live at 6:45 PM BST on December 7.

RB Leipzig vs Man City live stream details in the US

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of UEFA Champions League matches in the United States. However, fans can catch all the live-action of the games using the live stream available on the Paramount+ app. The RB Leipzig vs Man City match will kick off live at 12:45 PM ET on December 7.

UEFA Champions League Group A standings: Man City win group

This Group A clash will have little effect on who progresses further as Man City have already won the group with 12 points, four points clear of second-placed PSG. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig can no longer make it to the knockout stages as they trail the Ligue 1 giants by four points, with just one game remaining. However, if they manage to win this match, they will have an outstanding chance to finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

RB Leipzig vs Man City team news

RB Leipzig predicted starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol; Nordi Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Angelino; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg, Andre Silva

Man City predicted starting line-up: Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish