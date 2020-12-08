RB Leipzig Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

RB Leipzig are all set to host Manchester United in the last of the group stage games at the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The RB Leipzig vs Man United match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST from the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig on December 9. Here are the RB Leipzig vs Man United live stream details, how to watch RB Leipzig vs Man United live in India, RB Leipzig vs Man United prediction and the RB Leipzig vs Man United team news.

Our final group-stage game of the 2020/21 Champions League campaign — come on United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2020

Also Read | Is Paul Pogba Leaving Man United? Mino Raiola's Comments Spark Anger Among Fans, Pundits

RB Leipzig vs Man United team news: UEFA Champions League preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester has announced a 23-man squad for Manchester United's trip to Germany tonight. The Red Devils will be without two of their star forwards, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani going into what could be their most crucial Champions League match so far. Both players were taken off the field during Manchester's 3-1 win against West Ham on Saturday after sustaining, what Solskjær has confirmed are just "minor niggles".

In some good news, David de Gea is back after sitting out the game against West Ham along with Luke Shaw who will be coming back into the side for the first time since his hamstring injury during the game against Everton almost a month ago. Manchester United are the top team in Group H in Champions League standings. They have nine points from three wins and two losses at the series and requiring one point, will move on to the next round if they just avoid defeat today.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will be without Konrad Laimer, Lukas Klostermann and Benjamin Henrichs who are all out due to injuries, coach Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed. Youngster Lazar Samardzic has tested positive for Covid-19 while Hwang Hee-Chan is recovering from same. Defender Dayot Upamecano will also be out serving his one-match suspension tonight. The road to qualification is slightly tougher for the third-placed RB Leipzig, who will need a win in tonight's game to go through. Barring that, Leipzig will have to secure a draw in tonight's game AND hope that Istanbul Basaksehir beat PSG in the other Group H game.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Edging Closer To Arsenal Exit In January, Fenerbahce Emerge Front Runners

RB Leipzig vs Man United live stream details

The RB Leipzig vs Man United game will be televised on the Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India. The RB Leipzig vs Man United live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can stay updated on the RB Leipzig vs Man United live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels and the official UEFA Champions League website and social media handles.

Also Read | Messi Vs Ronaldo H2h Stats, Champions League Record And Last Time They Faced Each Other

RB Leipzig vs Man United prediction

Having won the reverse fixture 5-0 Manchester United will be in high spirits and win this game 2-1 according to our prediction.

Note: The RB Leipzig vs Man United Dream11 prediction, Dream11 Team and Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Erling Haaland ‘happy’ At Dortmund Amid Interest From Real Madrid, Says Agent Mino Raiola

Image Credits: RB Leipzig Twitter