RB Leipzig Vs PSG Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Champions League Semi-final Live

RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be hoping to book a spot in the Champions League final for the first time in their history when they face each other at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night. The RB Leipzig vs PSG clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm CET (Wednesday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our RB Leipzig vs PSG prediction, the RB Leipzig vs PSG H2H record and the RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream details for the crunch one-legged Champions League semi-final.

RB Leipzig vs PSG prediction and match preview

Having been founded in 2009, it's quite incredible that RB Leipzig made it to the Bundesliga in 2016 and are now in the Champions League semi-final this season. Julian Nagelsmann's side dispatched Tottenham 4-0 on aggregate in their Round of 16 clash before recording a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. RB Leipzig lost only four games in the Bundesliga during the 2019-20 campaign and had the second-best defensive record as well. However, with a star-studded PSG attack, the German outfit will have to be at their sharpest. Ibrahima Konate will miss the clash against PSG due to a hip injury he sustained last month.

PSG have reached the semi-finals of the European Cup for only the second time in their history. The Ligue 1 champions overcame stern tests against Dortmund and Atalanta to make it to the UCL semi-final this campaign. PSG will be without Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa and first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas but Angel Di Maria is expected to return to the starting eleven after his suspension against Atalanta. Our RB Leipzig vs PSG prediction is that PSG will win the game and advance to the Champions League final.

RB Leipzig vs PSG H2H record

RB Leipzig and PSG have played only one friendly game against each other which took place back in 2014. The game ended 4-2 with the Germans getting the win. In this one-legged Champions League semi-final, fans can expect goals due to the quality of attackers on display.

Champions League live: RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the RB Leipzig vs PSG live telecast on BT Sport 1. In India, the RB Leipzig vs PSG live telecast will be available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD (Wednesday, 12:30 am IST). The Champions League semi-final can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Image Credits - PSG Twitter / RB Leipzig Instagram