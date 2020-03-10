RB Leipzig Vs Tottenham Live Streaming Details, Team News, Champions League Match Preview

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League 2019-20 clash. Julian Nagelsmann's side have some unfinished business which they will try to complete on Wednesday night. RB Leipzig's visit to North London ended in a 1-0 win for the Germany-based team and they will try to continue from where they left. However, Tottenham will have to fight hard in their away clash as it's not going to be easy for Jose Mourinho's side to beat Leipzig on their home turf.

Timo Werner's 58' penalty gave RB Leipzig the much needed away goal advantage. Jose Mourinho's side seemed clueless in the first leg as RB Leipzig did most of the work. However, Tottenham fans can still consider the game to be wide open as they have been through more difficult situations in the past. Tottenham reached the Champions League 2019-20 finals by changing the course of the game in the second leg against Manchester City and Ajaz. Jose 'The Special One' Mourinho will surely enter the game well prepared.

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham live streaming: How to watch Leipzig vs Spurs

Viewers around India can tune into Sony ESPN networks to watch Leipzig vs Spurs live stream. The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. For viewers who want to watch the match online, they can use the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham live streaming details

Competition: Champions League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, March 10, 2020, (March 11, 1:30 AM) Venue: Red Bull Arena Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Networks and Sony LIV

