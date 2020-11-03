RB Salzburg Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their winning run in Europe when they visit Austria to take on RB Salzburg on Matchday 3 of the Champions League. The defending champions have now won an incredible 13 Champions League games in a row. The RB Salzburg vs Bayern live stream will begin on Tuesday night, November 3 (Wednesday morning in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the RB Salzburg vs Bayern live stream information, RB Salzburg vs Bayern team news and our RB Salzburg vs Bayern prediction for the European encounter.

Champions League live: RB Salzburg vs Bayern match preview

RB Salzburg are still searching for their first win in the competition after having picked up just one point from two games. Their poor start to the campaign has meant that the Austrian side is placed bottom in Group A. Red Bull Salzburg come into the game on the back of a 5-0 win against WSG Wattens in the league. With two matches against last year’s champions coming up, time is running out for Jesse Marsch’s side as they seek to get out of a tough group.

Bayern Munich on the other hand, have continued right where they left off last season. The German giants trounced Atletico Madrid 4-0 on Matchday 1, while they were somewhat lucky to leave with all three points as they beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 away. Bayern face RB Salzburg after beating FC Koln 2-1 over the weekend.

RB Salzburg vs Bayern team news: Injury updates

RB Salzburg: Star striker Patson Daka is doubtful with a hamstring injury but is likely to start. Antoine Bernede, Youba Diarra and Ousmane Diakite are out of the game.

Bayern Munich: Niklas Sule has tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will self-isolate until he recovers. Alphonso Davies is out with a ligament injury, while Leon Goretzka misses out with a calf issue. Tanguy-Austin Nianzou and Armindo Sieb are unavailable as well.

RB Salzburg vs Bayern team news: Probable playing 11

RB Salzburg: Stankovic; Nissen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Kamara, Junuzovic; Mwepu, Berisha, Szoboszlai; Daka

Stankovic; Nissen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Kamara, Junuzovic; Mwepu, Berisha, Szoboszlai; Daka Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Muller, Tolisso, Gnabry; Lewandowski

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Bayern live in India?

The live telecast of the RB Salzburg vs Bayern game will be available on Sony TEN 3 SD and Sony TEN 3 HD in India. The RB Salzburg vs Bayern live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also keep a track of the game via real-time updates by following the team’s social media handles.

RB Salzburg vs Bayern prediction

According to our RB Salzburg vs Bayern prediction, the game will end in a win for Bayern Munich.

