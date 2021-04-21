RB Vs ATH Dream11: Real Betis Vs Athletic Bilbao Team, Prediction, Team News And Preview

Real Betis (RB) will square off against Athletic Bilbao (ATH) at the Estadio Benito Villamarín on Wednesday, April 20. The LaLiga matchday 32 clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Here's a look at our RB vs ATH Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the contest.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao: LaLiga Matchday 32 game preview

Real Betis are currently at the sixth place on the LaLiga table, with 48 points from 31 games. Manuel Pellegrini's side have lost just once in their last nine league outings and there's no doubt that Betis will be eyeing up another three points when they lock horns with this unfortunate Athletic side. Betis are looking up the table and will be desperate to finish the campaign with as many points on the board as possible following a rather poor start to the campaign. In their 2-2 draw against Valencia last time out, Betis were unlucky not to come away from the tie with all three points, with Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales both finding the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao will aim to put their Copa del Rey woes behind them as they approach this tie. Marcelinho's side suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, their second loss in a CDR final this month. Bilbao are currently 11th in the LaLiga standings and have lost just one league game in their last ten, winning two and drawing seven. In fact, Marcelino's men have scored just three goals in their last five league fixtures but will be hoping to pull off a win when they face Betis on Wednesday.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao team news, injuries and probable starting line-ups

The hosts have no injury concerns heading into this game and are expected to field their strongest team. For the visitors, Peru Nolaskoain and Oier Zarraga are ruled out due to injury.

Predicted starting line-up for Real Betis - Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno; Rodriguez, Canales, Iglesias, Fekir, Tello; Juanmi.

Predicted starting line-up for Athletic Bilbao - Simon; Martínez, Yeray, Berchiche, De Marcos; U Lopez, D.Garcia, Iker Muniain; Berenguer, Williams,R.García

RB vs ATH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Simon

Defenders - Bartra, Emerson, Moreno

Midfielders - Lopez, Fekir, Canales (C), Muniain (VC), D.Garcia

Forwards - R.Garcia, Williams

RB vs ATH Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Real Betis - Sergio Canales has scored 8 goals in 25 matches while Nabil Fekir has also found some form over the past few months.

Top picks for Athletic Club - Iker Muniain has five goals in 28 games while Inaki Williams has also grabbed five goals in 30 games.

Real Betis vs Athletic Club prediction

Given that Real Betis have gained momentum towards the back end of the season and are playing this fixture at home, our RB vs ATH Dream11 prediction is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Note: The RB vs ATH Dream11 team and prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RB vs ATH Dream11 analysis does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Real Betis, Athletic Club Instagram