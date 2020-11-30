RB Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Preview

Real Betis host Eibar in LaLiga this week in a late kickoff on Monday night, November 30 (December 1 in India). Scheduled to take place at Estadio Benito Villamarin, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our RB vs EIB Dream11 prediction, RB vs EIB match prediction and probable RB vs EIB playing 11.

Eibar’s last match against Getafe ended in a 0-0 draw while Real Betis were thrashed 4-0 by Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Both teams have not lived up to their potential and will have to work hard if they aim to move up the table in LaLiga. With both teams dropping points ahead of this future, they will be looking to go for the kill and aim for a victory at the final whistle.

RB vs EIB Dream11 team: Injury news

Real Betis will be without Sergio Canales and Victor Camarasa. Aissa Mandi also misses the game after testing positive for coronavirus. However, Nabil Fekir is expected to start tonight for the Andalusians.

Kike Garcia is suspended for the match after being sent off during Eibar’s last LaLiga game against Getafe. Cote remains unavailable as he nurses his injury while the availability of Quique Gonzalez also hangs in the balance.

Probable RB vs EIB playing 11

Real Betis - Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Antonio Sanabria

Eibar - Marko Dmitrovic; Anaitz Arbilla, Pedro Bigas, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Bryan Gil, Papakouly Diop, Edu Exposito, Kevin Rodrigues; Yoshinori Muto, Sergi Enrich

RB vs EIB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: M Dmitrovic

Defenders: Emerson-Juinor , M Batra, A Moreno

Midfielders: N Fekir, C Tello (C), G Rodriguez, K Rodriguez, B Gi

Attackers: S Enrich (VC), A Sanabria

RB vs EIB Dream11 prediction

Real Betis will look to put that 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid behind them and get back on the right track with a win against the Basque outfit. The Andalusians have conceded nine goals in their last two games and Eibar will look at it as the perfect opportunity to break Real Betis’s defence and walk away with three points. However, the match is likely to end in a stalemate.

Where to watch Real Betis vs Eibar?

Football followers in India can watch RB vs EIB live on LaLiga's Facebook page. Fans can also access regular match updates by following the social media handles of both the clubs as well as the official channels of LaLiga.

Image Courtesy: Betis, Eibar Twitter