RB Vs ESL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Real Betis will host Espanyol on Matchday 31 in LaLiga this week. The game will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Real Betis are on the 14th spot of the LaLiga table with just 34 points to their name. Betis have managed to win just eight of the 30 games played in the season so far (Draws 10, Losses 12) and lost 1-0 in their last LaLiga game, against Athletic Bilbao.

As for Espanyol, they are currently placed bottom in the league standings. Espanyol have managed to bank a total of 24 points in the league so far with 5 wins to their name (Draws 9, Losses 16). Espanyol lost 3-1 in their last LaLiga game, which came against Levante.

RB vs ESL will commence on Thursday, June 25 (Friday, June 26, 1:30 AM IST). Fans can play the RB vs ESL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the RB vs ESL Dream11 prediction, RB vs ESL Dream11 top picks and RB vs ESL Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

RB vs ESL Dream11 team

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

RB vs ESL Dream11 top picks

N. Fekir (Captain) J. Calleri (Vice-captain) W.Lei S. Canales D. Lopez L. Cabrera

Also Read | Eden Hazard ‘worked Like An Animal’ For Body Transformation After Strong Return In LaLiga

Squads for the RB vs ESL Dream11 team

RB vs ESL Dream11 team: Real Betis (RB)

Carlos Marin, Dani Martin, Daniel Rebollo, Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Alex Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Antonio Barragan, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Zouhair Feddal, Andres Guardado, Carles Alena, Cristian Tello, David Ramos, Diego Lainez, Edgar Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Javi Garcia, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, William Carvalho, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Angel Baena, Borja Iglesias, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Juanmi, Lorenzo Moron, Raul Garcia De Haro

RB vs ESL Dream11 team: Espanyol (ESL)

Andres Prieto, Diego-Lopez, Oier Olazabal, Adria Pedrosa, Bernardo Espinosa, Didac Vila, Fernando Calero, Gonzalo Avila-Gordon, Javi Lopez, Leandro Cabrera, Naldo, Sebastien Corchia, Victor Gomez, Roman Tugarinov, Adrian Embarba, Ander Iturraspe, David Lopez, Marc Roca, Matias Vargas, Oscar Melendo, Pol-Lozano, Sergi Darder, Victor Sanchez, Nico Ribaudo Melamed, Daniel Villahermosa, Facundo Ferreyra, Jonathan Calleri, Raul de Tomas, Victor Campuzano, Wu Lei

Also Read | Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

RB vs ESL Dream11 prediction

Our RB vs ESL Dream11 prediction is that Real Betis will win this game.

Note: The RB vs ESL Dream11 prediction, RB vs ESL Dream11 top picks and RB vs ESL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RB vs ESL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Nabil Fekir Instagram)