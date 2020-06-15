RB Vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Real Betis will host Granada on Matchday 29 in LaLiga this week at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Real Betis are currently on the 13th spot of the LaLiga table with 33 points to their name. Real Betis have managed to win only 8 out of the 28 games played in the season so far (Draws 9, Losses 11). Real Betis lost 2-0 against Sevilla in their last LaLiga clash.

As for Granada, they are currently placed ninth position in the league standings. Granada have managed to bank a total of 41 points in the league so far with 12 wins to their name (Draws 5, Losses 11). Granada won 2-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Getafe.

RB vs GRD will commence on June 15, Monday night (Tuesday, June 16 at 1:30 am). Fans can play the RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction, RB vs GRD Dream11 top picks and RB vs GRD Dream11 team.

Also Read | Timo Werner To Chelsea Announcement Delayed Solely Due To Hindrance In Medical

RB vs GRD Dream11 Team

Also Read | Chelsea Fans Ecstatic With 'agent' Rudiger As Defender Wishes Kai Havertz On His Birthday

Also Read | Virgil Van Dijk's £220,000-a-week Deal Will Make Him Highest-paid Liverpool Player Ever

RB vs GRD Dream11 Top picks

Lorenzo Moron (Captain) Joaquin (Vice-captain) Nabil Fekir Darwin Machis Antonio Puertas Carlos Fernandez

Also Read | Kai Havertz Opens Door To United, Chelsea As He Talks About The Club He Would Like To Join

RB vs GRD Dream11 team (Full squads)

RB vs GRD Dream11 team: Real Betis

Joel Robles, Daniel Martín Fernández, Daniel Rebollo, Carlos Marín, Zouhair Feddal, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Alexandre Moreno, Antonio Barragán, Javi García, Alfonso Pedraza, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales , William Carvalho, Joaquín, Andrés Guardado, Guido Rodríguez, Aïssa Mandi, Carles Aleñá, Edgar González, Alejandro Meléndez, Juanmi, Borja Iglesias, Cristian Tello, Lorenzo Morón, Diego Lainez, Emerson, Raul Garcíars

RB vs GRD Dream11 team: Granada

Aaron Escandell, Rui-Silva, Pepe Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Neyder Lozano, Quini, Victor Diaz, German-Sanchez, Alex-Martinez, Jose Antonio Martinez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, Ismail Koybasi, Mario Ruiz Rodriguez, Alvaro Vadillo, Fede Vico, Yan Brice-Eteki, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Maxime Gonalons, Ramon Azeez, Antonin Cortes Heredia, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Roberto Soldado

Also Read | Kingsley Coman Says Bayern Know What They Have In Him Despite Sane's Imminent Arrival

RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction

Our RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction is that Granada will win this game.

Note: The RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction, RB vs GRD Dream11 top picks and RB vs GRD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Real Betis Instagram