RB Vs GRD Dream11: Real Betis Vs Granada Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

LaLiga's upcoming game will feature Real Betis taking on Granada at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville as both sides look to return to winning ways. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time on Monday, May 10 (12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, May 11). Here is a look at the RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction, top picks and our RB vs GRD Dream11 team for the game.

RB vs GRD preview

Real Betis arrive into this game on the back of a terrible run. Even though Manuel Pellegrini's side are unbeaten in their last seven games, six of them have ended as draws. As a result of this miserable form, Real Betis have fallen to seventh place in the LaLiga standings and are now a point behind Villarreal, who occupy the last Europa League spot. With the season approaching its business end, Pellegrini's side will be in desperate need of a win or else they might see their hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League fading away.

On the other hand, Granada have been in better form in recent games as they have recorded three wins from their previous five (2L). Moreover, they recorded a stunning 2-1 win against LaLiga giants Barcelona in this run. As a result of this improved form, Diego Martínez's side have jumped up to tenth place in the LaLiga standings with 45 points and are seven points behind Villarreal.

RB vs GRD predicted starting line-ups

Real Betis: Claudio Bravo, Emerson Junior, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Aitor Ruibal, Borja Iglesias

Granada: Aaron Escabdell, Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Nehuen Perez, Victor Diaz, Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina, Darwin Machis

RB vs GRD top picks

Real Betis: Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Borja Iglesias

Granada: Darwin Machis

RB vs GRD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo

Defenders: Victor Ruiz, Emerson Junior, Victor Diaz, Aissa Mandi, Dimitri Foulquier

Midfielders: Darwin Machis (VC), Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Yangel Herrera

Forwards: Borja Iglesias (C)

RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Granada will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above RB vs GRD Dream11 prediction, RB vs GRD match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RB vs GRD Dream11 team and RB vs GRD Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.