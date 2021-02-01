RB Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Matchday 21 Game Preview

Real Betis will go up against Osasuna on Matchday 21 of the LaLiga 2021. The RB vs OSA match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (9:00 pm CEST, February 1) from the Benito Villamarín Stadium, Seville, Spain on February 2, 2021. Here is our RB vs OSA Dream11 prediction, RB vs OSA Dream11 team and RB vs OSA Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Messi Contract Leaked: Top 10 BIGGEST Sports Contract Revealed Ft. Patrick Mahomes, Neymar

RB vs OSA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Real Betis have tapped into a rich vein of form in recent matches, having won five out of their last six games in all competitions. With two draws, two wins and just one loss in their last five LaLiga games, Real Betis have put themselves in 8th place on the table. With the tournament coming to its last leg, Betis will hope for a top 10 finish - their first since they ended 6th in the 2017-18 season.

Osasuna meanwhile, have had no such luck this season. They are currently in 17th place on the table and are just one place away from the relegation zone. With only 19 points from 20 matches, the side will hope to draw some inspiration from their 3-1 win over Granada in the last game as they play to stay in the top flight on Tuesday morning.

RB vs OSA team news

Real Betis will be without the services of Diego Lainez with the attacker testing positive for coronavirus on January 29. They will also be missing Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin, Claudio Bravo due to injury while Guido Rodriguez, Marc Bartra and Sidnei remain doubtful for this game. Meanwhile, there is some good news for Osasuna who will see Nacho Vidal back in the side after his suspension. However, the struggling side will still be without Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, Aridane Hernandez, Facundo Roncaglia, Budimir, Lucas Torro and Jony.

Also Read | Neymar Confirms PSG Stay As He Dreams Of A Great Team With Kylian Mbappe

RB vs OSA playing 11 prediction

Real Betis - Joel Robles, Víctor Ruiz, Aïssa Mandi, Juan Miranda, Emerson, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Lorenzo Morón, Aitor Ruibal, Joaquin, Tello

Osasuna - Sergio Herrera, Unai García, Juan Cruz, Nacho Vidal, Javier Martínez, Jon Moncayola, Rubén García, Roberto Torres, Jonathan Calleri, David Garcia, Inigo Perez

RB vs OSA Key Players

Real Betis - Sergio Canales, Joaquin, Aïssa Mandi

Osasuna - Roberto Torres, Jonathan Calleri, Jon Moncayola

Also Read | Mo Salah Becomes First Liverpool Star To Hit 20-goal Mark Across 4 Seasons Since Ian Rush

RB vs OSA Dream11 team

Sergio Herrera, Aïssa Mandi, Roberto Torres, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Víctor Ruiz, Nacho Vidal, Rubén García, Roberto Torres (C), Lorenzo Morón, Aitor Ruibal

RB vs OSA match prediction

According to our RB vs OSA match prediction, Real Betis will win this match.

Note: The RB vs OSA Dream11 prediction and RB vs OSA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RB vs OSA Dream11 team and RB vs OSA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Man United Criticised For "Parking The Bus" After Stalemate Against Arsenal

Image Credits: CA Osasuna Twitter