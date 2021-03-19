RBK Vs KHMK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Russian Premier Liga Match Preview

Matchday 23 of the ongoing Russian Premier League sees Rubin Kazan and FC Khimki square off against each other on Friday. The match is set to be played at Central'nyj stadion Kazan on March 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the RBK vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, alongside other match details of this clash.

RBK vs KHMK live: RBK vs KHMK Dream11 match preview

Rubin Kazan will walk into the match brimming with confidence as the hosts have managed to pull together a string of impressive performances. Heading into the match after registering three wins in a row, the hosts find themselves slotted eighth on the Russian Premier Liga table. They have recorded 11 wins while playing put four draws and losing seven matches in the league so far. With 37 points from 22 matches, a win on Friday will see them break into the top four of the league as they look to build positive momentum on their excellent run of fixtures.

Just like their opponents, FC Khimki will also head into the game following a fine run of form. The visitors have managed to lose only one match in their last five outings and will head into this game riding on a three-match unbeaten run. After edging out a narrow 1-0 win against Rostov in the last match, FC Khimki finds themselves in the 10th position of the Russian Premier Liga table. With 32 points from 22 games, the visitors have recorded nine wins, five draws, and eight losses this season. They will be focused on narrowing down the 5 point gap which separates them and Rubin Kazan and reduced it down to just two by registering a win on Friday.

RBK vs KHMK Dream11 Team: RBK vs KHMK Playing 11

Goalkeeper - I. Lantratov

Defenders – P. Uremovich, E. Danilkin, I. Samoshnikov

Midfielders - K. Bozhenov, D. Makarov, A. Koryan, K. Kavaratskhelia

Strikers - I. Ignatyev, I. Kukharchuk, D. Despotovic

RBK vs KHMK Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- D. Despotovic or I. Kukharchuk

Vice-Captain- I. Ignatyev or A. Koryan

RBK vs KHMK Match Prediction

We predict a narrow win for the hosts as Rubin Kazan will likely edge out a narrow win against FC Khimki and walk away with three points on Friday.

Prediction- Rubin Kazan 2-1 FC Khimki

Note: The above RBK vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, RBK vs KHMK Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RBK vs KHMK Dream11 Team and RBK vs KHMK Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.